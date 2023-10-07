Meet the Kiwis at 2023 Bathurst 1000

Matt Payne and Andre Heimgartner are two of six Kiwi drivers at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

There are two fewer Kiwis racing at this year’s Bathurst than in 2022 as neither Greg Murphy or Chris Pither are involved this time.

Naturally, it will be Shane van Gisbergen leading the New Zealand challenge, along with his co-driver Richie Stanaway in an all Kiwi car No 97.

Andre Heimgartner is having his best season yet in Supercars and can be seen as a dark horse to win the great race.

For Matt Payne, Fabian Coulthard and Jaxon Evans they fall into the outsiders category, but in a race of 1000km, everyone knows, anything can happen.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen is in second place in this year’s Supercars championship.

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN

Age: 34

Team: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Partner: Richie Stanaway

Last year: Winner

Best performance: First in 2020, 2022

Shane van Gisbergen has played down talk that this could be his final Bathurst 1000, even though he’s heading to Nascar next season. He has also said his priority is to win the Supercars championship rather than this race. However, once Van Gisbergen has his helmet on, there’s no doubt he’ll be giving it everything to conquer the mountain for a third time.

Experience is a factor in this gruelling race, which is why he’s the favourite two win on Sunday. He doesn’t have the benefit of the fastest car in Supercars this year, with championship leader, Brodie Kostecki quicker, but Van Gisbergen will keep the pressure on Kostecki and look to force a mistake.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Andre Heimgartner is still waiting for a good result at Bathurst.

ANDRE HEIMGARTNER

Age: 28

Team: Brad Jones Racing

Partner: Dale Wood

Last year: DNF

Best performance: Ninth in 2017

This will be Andre Heimgartner’s 10th appearance at the Bathurst 1000 and it’s his best chance yet he’s had of winning the race. However, that’s not really saying too much as twice he’s had to deal with his co-driver crashing out before he’s even got into the car. He’s had two other DNFs and in 2021 was non classified for taking too long to complete a lap. But lady luck has surely got to smile on Heimgartner at some point, so why not make it this year?

He has been on the podium six times in 2023 and is fifth in the championship, so can be seen as someone who can win if the cards fall his way.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Fabian Coulthard has moved into a co-driver role at Bathurst.

FABIAN COULTHARD

Age: 41

Team: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Partner: Nick Percat

Last year: Second

Best performance: Second in 2022

At the age of 41, Fabian Coulthard will be one of the oldest competitors at this year’s Bathurst 1000, but should still be one of the quickest co-drivers, arguably faster than his car’s primary driver, Nick Percat.

Coulthard will also be in the Porsche Carrera Cup this weekend, so he’ll have a busy schedule. It’s something he should be able to handle, but his main issue is that he’ll be in a Supercar that has struggled for pace nearly all of this year’s season.

The best hope is if Coulthard can use his speed and experience to get past other co-drivers when they’re also on the circuit, then hope for a few safety cars, enabling Nick Percat can hold on.

Grove Racing New Zealand Supercars driver Matt Payne was second fastest in the first practice session this week in Bathurst.

MATT PAYNE

Age: 21

Team: Grove Racing

Partner: Kevin Estre

Last year: Sixth

Best performance: Sixth in 2022

As this season has gone on Matt Payne has been able to find his feet in Supercars after making the jump up from Super2. His sixth-place finish with Lee Holdsworth at last year’s Bathurst 1000 was highly impressive and he’s managed to bag himself a quality co-driver this year in Kevin Estre from France, who regularly drives in the World Endurance Championship.

Clearly, Payne is an outsider, but three top-seven finishes from his last four races does raise hope and if he’s on the same lap as the leading car going into the final hour, then it could be game on.

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Jaxon Evans is teaming up with Jack Smith for the second year in a row.

JAXON EVANS

Age: 27

Team: Brad Jones Racing

Partner: Jack Smith

Last year: DNF

Best performance: DNF in 2022

Perhaps the least known of the New Zealanders in this year’s Bathurst 1000, Evans has spent most of his career driving Porsches or racing in endurance events.

He has teamed up with Jack Smith again after they lasted for 138 of the 161 laps last year.

Evans certainly knows his way around Mt Panorama, having finished second in the Bathurst 12 race in 2020, but there’s no getting away from the fact that he’s teamed up with a driver who hasn’t finished higher than 14th in any race this year.

Grove Racing Kiwi driver Richie Stanaway will join Grove Racing next season, following his brief stint as Shane van Gisbergen's co-driver.

RICHIE STANAWAY

Age: 31

Team: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Partner: Shane van Gisbergen

Last year: 11th

Best performance: 11th in 2022

Richie Stanaway has been called the enigma of Australasian motorsport. Exceptionally talented, but his commitment to doing everything he needs to do to be a professional motor racing driver has been questioned. That was something highlighted by his decision to retire from the sport in 2019 at the age of 27.

However, he’s back for his second Bathurst in a row, having teamed up with Greg Murphy as a wildcard entrant in 2022. For this year’s Bathurst 1000 he’ll be the perfect co-driver for Shane van Gisbergen as he’ll be in a quick car and have a fast team-mate, so this will undoubtedly be a great opportunity for the two of them to make this an all-Kiwi victory.