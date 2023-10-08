Why Supercars driver Matt Payne drives in car No 19 and whether he'll go to America

Matt Payne (r) and his co-driver Kevin Estre at the top of Mount Panorama at the unveiling of the livery of their Ford Mustang for the 2023 Bathurst 1000.

Pukekohe’s Matt Payne is one of six Kiwi drivers racing in Sunday’s Bathurst 1000, but he was the lucky one who got chosen to take part in this week’s Back Chat. Here’s hoping he has the same luck around Mt Panorama.

You finished sixth with Lee Holdsworth in your first Bathurst appearance last year, that’s not bad, what did you make of the experience?

Sharing the car with Lee was really cool. When he qualified second and there was no top 10 shootout (because of bad weather), so we were going to be on the front row, it was like this is important and getting real. I couldn’t have been happier to finish sixth. We didn’t have the fastest car, but we did a good job during the race trying to not make mistakes. So it was a really cool experience.

Last year you raced full-time in the Super2 development series, now you’re a main game driver in Supercars. How different are the cars?

The difference is very big. Even last year with the Super2 and main game car, it was different. For sure, this year with the Gen3, it’s completely different to what we’ve had in the past here and it’s going to be a test for a lot of the teams to put into the cars what we’ve learned in practice. Could you see yourself wanting to switch from Supercars to race in America like Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen have done at some point? I would never say no. It’s really cool that they’ve been given opportunities like that and they’ve gone and done it. For sure, if something like that comes up I don’t think I could say no. But my focus is here now and trying to do the best job I can for the team and also next year do a really good job.

Mark Horsburgh/ Edge Photos Matt Payne driving his Grove Racing Ford Mustang in a practice session at the 2023 Bathurst 1000.

What Bathurst 1000 stands out for you as the best one you’ve watched?

I would say 2014 was the best one for me (won by Chaz Mostert, who overtook Jamie Whincup as he ran out of fuel on the last lap). It was probably one of the first Bathursts that I properly watched. I was old enough to understand the race and what was going on. It was so cool. Especially for the whole race to be like it was and then on the last lap to have the result it had, it was seriously special.

When Scott and Shane were battling it out for the Supercars title in 2018 and it went down to the wire, who did you want to win?

It’s hard to say. I don’t know if I had a favourite between the two. I really liked Shane. I know a few people that know him. My dad used to rally with his dad, so I knew where Shane came from. I also knew where Scott came from as well, through karting. So to be fair, I was just cheering for a good fight, because they’re both incredible drivers and it was always a class show when they were battling it out in any race, even if the championship wasn’t on the line.

You race in car No 19 in Supercars, why that number?

I’m 19 and Dave (Reynolds) is 26 and Penrite was founded in 1926. So that’s why.

Have you a favourite number you like to race with?

Probably seven, that was my number in the last few years of karting. Or nine or 96.