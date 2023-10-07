All Kiwi car favourite to win Bathurst 1000, but Jaxon Evans stays optimistic

Going into this weekend’s Bathurst 1000, New Zealanders will mostly be interested in how car No 97 goes, as Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway attempt to be the first all-Kiwi lineup to win the Great Race since 1999.

That year, Greg Murphy and Steven Richards conquered Mt Panorama and while there have been other race wins from New Zealand drivers since it’s the only time that an all New Zealand partnership was first across the line.

They are the favourites to win on Sunday, even though the car being driven by Brodie Kostecki and David Russell is brimming with pace.

But when it comes to making predictions about who will win, the car being driven by Jack Smith and Kiwi Jaxon Evans isn’t one that’s getting mentioned and you could win a small fortune with a modest punt on them at the TAB.

Smith hasn’t shown any form in the category this year that would suggest a big upset was on the cards, but one thing he does have in his favour is his Levin-born co-driver.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Sunday's Bathurst 1000 will again stop two nations.

The 27-year-old Evans spends most of his time involved in endurance racing in Europe and the States, but this is the second year he’s taken part in the Bathurst 1000, again teaming up with Smith at BJR.

“It’s 12 months since I was last here, I really enjoyed it the first time and that’s why I’m back,” Evans said.

“It’s obviously very different with the Gen3 cars, but I feel lucky that the Sandown 500 was brought back into the series, so I feel more confident and know the car a bit better than I did last year ahead of the Bathurst 1000.”

Smith and Evans finished 18th at Sandown last month, while Smith hasn’t finished higher than 14th all season.

But regardless, Evans knows Bathurst is Bathurst. It’s a race where the form book can be thrown out of the window and he feels improvements have been made to car No 4.

“It has been a pretty big learning year for everyone,” he said.

“The progression of the Camaro has been in the right direction and you stay close with a team when you race with them, like I did last year.

“I’ve been following closely and I don’t think you can rule out anyone, especially when it comes to the mountain.

"A lot of variables get thrown into the mix, weather, safety cars, things like that.

“You always come to the race track as a driver to get a good result. Everyone wants to win races, that’s why we do this.

"If we execute correctly in the things we do, I’m sure there is a good result for us to grab.”

BJR team owner Brad Jones has been impressed with Evans, not just because of how he drives one of his cars, but for the way he is out of it too.

“He’s a professional race car driver,” Jones said.

“He turns up and does a great job for us. He’s had a bit of trouble with his back and neck this week, but he fits in with the team perfectly, does a great job and is the consummate professional. I’m very happy with the way he works in with the team.”

Evans hasn’t been to New Zealand since before Covid, as his parents are now based on the Gold Coast and with his career going so well in Europe and the States, there’s no real need for him to come back down under for the Bathurst 1000.

However, he says it’s about keeping his options open in the future, which could include potentially being a full-time Supercars driver.

“It’s important to stay relevant on the grid,” he said.

“You never know, maybe at some stage I want to come back here later in life and continue my racing on this side of the world.

“To be on the grid and keep showing my face is always important.”

Jones believes that if Evans did decide to compete full-time in Supercars he’s confident he’d do a good job.

“He’s more than capable,” Jones said.

“He’ll have a co-drive with us for as long as he wants to. He fits in great with the team and he’s fast and no trouble, he’s perfect.”