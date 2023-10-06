Shane Van Gisbergen's rival Brodie Kostecki posts fastest time in Bathurst qualifying

Brodie Kostecki laid down a marker as the driver to beat at this year’s Bathurst 1000 by posting the quickest time in qualifying on Friday.

The Supercars championship leader has been able to replicate the speed shown this year in his Chevrolet around Mt Panorama, and he’ll go last in the top 10 shootout on Saturday.

Shane Van Gisbergen was the seventh quickest, one place ahead of Matt Payne, so both will be in the shootout, but Andre Heimgartner is locked into 13th place on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying started in dramatic fashion with Will Brown putting his car into the wall at turn two, bringing out a red flag after just four minutes.

Once they restarted it wasn’t long before there was another red flag with Tickford Racing’s young driver Declan Fraser smashing his Mustang into a wall up the top of the mountain at Reid Park.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen hasn’t been able to match the pace of the championship leader so far this week at Bathurst.

It meant that after 24 minutes not a single car had registered a qualifying lap. Cam Waters was the first to go under the 2.05 second mark, but this was soon bettered by Kostecki, who put in a time of 2.04.66, which turned out to be the best of the qualifying session.

With 10 minutes left to go in the session, Van Gisbergen was just the 11th fastest, Andre Heimgartner was 15th, but Payne had the fifth fastest time.

Everyone came back out with a few minutes to go for one last attempt to improve their times.

Van Gisbergen was able to get a handy tow from James Courtney’s car to produce a time that was the seventh quickest, so made it into the shootout.

That lap pushed Payne down to eighth, while Heimgartner finished 13th quickest as he continues to struggle for pace this weekend.

Fabian Coulthard’s partner, Nick Percat was the 23rd quickest, while Jack Smith, who has Jaxon Evans as his co-driver will begin the race 27th on the grid, only ahead of Fraser, who didn’t post a lap time.

Payne was thrilled at making it into the shootout and continuing to be one of the faster cars so far this week.

“It’s been a pretty good two days for us,” Payne said.

“We had a good couple of practices before, P1 and P5. So the car has been speedy throughout the week.

“The shootout, I probably put a bit too much pressure on myself to make it, but we still did it. I’m really happy.”

There has been speculation that while the Ford cars, which Payne drives one of, will be quick in qualifying, they’ll struggle for pace over six hours of racing on Sunday.

That’s not something Payne has been thinking about, but he felt the tyres could become an issue for everyone.

“With the soft tyres, it’s definitely more interesting this year,” he said.

“Last year, you could count on the hard tyres lasting a long time and as the fuel load came off the tyres stayed there and the times almost came down.

“But this year I think it will be different, there’s a bit of wear, especially at the rear. There are probably going to be 25-30 lap stints and it’s going to be interesting over those last 5-10 laps because the car is going to be moving around a lot.

“It’s going to be challenging, but it’s the same for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Van Gisbergen wasn’t happy at how his day went.

“I had another pretty disappointing day, but as always I have to thank my team for doing an incredible job with my car again, but it’s been tough out there,” Van Gisbergen said.

“The #88 guys are doing a cracking job and we’re working really well together to make sure both cars are competitive before we get to Sunday. At the end of the day, the car is still straight, we’re working through our program, and our excitement is building to Sunday.”

