Ticket to ride: Chance of winning Lamborghini at Highlands 'way better than Lotto'

The 2014 Lamborghini Huracan that will be given away to a ticket buyer at the Highlands six hour race marking the 10th anniversary of racing at the venue in Cromwell.

Highlands Motorsport Park will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in November and is giving away a 2014 Lamborghini Huracan to mark the occasion.

The prize has excited motorsport fans since it was announced two years ago and Highlands chief executive Josie Spillane said pre-purchase ticket sales had been the highest to date.

However, it was not at capacity.

“I don’t know a motorsport event in New Zealand that’s been a sell out yet. If a Lamborghini giveaway can’t do it, I don’t know what can,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff Highlands chief executive Josie Spillane.

Regardless of the numbers, the chances of winning the Lamborghini were high.

“They are way better than winning Lotto,” Spillane said.

The two-seater luxury car was bought directly from Lamborghini by Highlands owner Tony Quinn and fitted with a roll cage, for use in the road rally race Targa NZ.

However, it spent most of its life as a track car doing Hot Laps at Highlands and Hampton Downs, driven by a professional driver.

It now had slightly over 60,000km on the clock, was in excellent condition and would likely cost over $200,000 to buy.

It was road legal, but the driver would need an “M” Grade motorsport licence, which involved a ten-question written exam.

Supplied The Highlands Lamborghini giveaway performing at Hampton Downs.

The Highlands will host its first 6 Hour Enduro event between November 3 and 5 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“It seemed like a great idea two years ago. Now it’s a bit more stressful,” Spillane said.

Celebrated drivers including Shane van Gisbergen, Jonny Reid and rising Supercars star Ryan Wood will participate, as well as owner Tony Quinn racing with his grandson Ryder Quinn in Celtic Racing’s Porsche GT4 RS ClubSport.

Other events over the three days include NAPA Central Muscle Cars, Aussie Race Cars, and a One Hour Endurance.