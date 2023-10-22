'It consumes you': Inside Liam Lawson's crazy six week stint as a Formula 1 driver

Liam Lawson describes the moment he learned he was going to be making his F1 debut.

It was just a flash, a half second at the most. A bolt of light through Liam Lawson’s brain of ‘is this it?’ Is this the realisation of a lifelong dream?

Lawson, 21, is standing in the Red Bull garage watching practice for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort where AlphaTauri teammate Daniel Ricciardo has been involved in an innocuous-looking crash back in late August.

“I saw the crash and thought nothing of it,” Lawson recounts. “It wasn’t really big, it was just one of those freak accidents.”

But the reserve driver for Red Bull and its junior team AlphaTauri then comes across a replay where Ricciardo’s radio can be heard.

“He said something about his hand on the radio and I remember like a flash sort of … it was so brief, like half a second of basically, something in my head was like here’s a possibility.”

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Liam Lawson’s world has been turned upside down since making his F1 debut for AlphaTauri.

But that cognition was gone just as quickly and Lawson went back to watching the session for another 15 minutes or so until his phone pings. It’s a message from AlphaTauri asking him to make his way to the hospitality area as soon as the session is complete.

“That was when I knew exactly what it was about, I knew exactly what was going on,” Lawson said.

The 21-year-old spends the remaining 20 minutes of the practice pacing around the back of the Red Bull garage, trying to process what is about to unfold.

Reserve drivers are seldom called upon, let alone for an injury in practice, but the young kid from Pukekohe, who has been racing go-karts since he was six, is about to become New Zealand’s 10th F1 driver and the youngest since a 19-year-old Mike Thackwell in 1980.

“I’ve always wanted a break in F1 and knowing I was about to get one was extremely exciting but knowing the mountain we were having to climb in such a short amount of time, I was pretty anxious about it.”

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson undergoes a seat fitting in Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri machine before the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands.

Soon, the reality of how much work was in front of him, with just a single practice in the AlphaTauri car, set in and it was full focus mode.

In his first F1 pit walk interview, Lawson cut a relaxed figure with everything to gain and nothing to lose, but it wasn’t quite so on the inside.

“I’m glad I came across like that because I can say with confidence I probably didn’t feel like that,” he quipped.

Lawson’s understanding that everything he has been working for was about to come to fruition really hit home following the national anthem.

“It was walking back to the car to get in, that’s when it hit me pretty hard that I was about to start the race.”

Zandvoort is renowned as a tricky driving track at the best of times, especially on your F1 debut and most especially when it starts raining on the formation lap.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson produced an incredible drive to finish 13th in a chaotic rain-soaked Dutch Grand Prix.

“But honestly, in any situation, once the lights go out and the race starts, it’s like a switch,” Lawson said. “It’s something that I’ve been doing since I was six.”

Understandably, he was 20th or last in qualifying but despite a chaotic rain-soaked race, Lawson, overcome with relief, came across the line in 13th, easily outperforming teammate Yuki Tsunoda who was 16th.

“It was very overwhelming at the time, there was a lot going on at the end of the race with the red flag and the rain, Lawson said. “I think I was just happy to finish, to get to the end.”

There was little time to celebrate for Lawson, whose life was being tipped upside down.

“It consumes you, once you’re in it,” he said. “Formula 1 consumes your world.

“Every day is about something related to it.”

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson cut a relaxed figure on his first-ever F1 grid walk but says he was incredibly anxious.

Due to the nature of Ricciardo’s hand injury, Lawson knew he was going to be back in the driver’s seat for at least another Grand Prix.

“At that point, I knew I was going to get this window to make the most of it and try and show something,” he said. “After Zandvoort, it became a lot more performance-based. Now we need to extract some performance out of me.”

He was able to start five Grand Prix races before Ricciardo’s return for Monday morning’s (NZT) United States Grand Prix. Only now it’s over, can Lawson truly reflect on the most hectic period of his young career, or life even.

“From when it all kicked off it was nearly two months of focusing on trying to extract everything out of each weekend.

“Generally I’d find out just after the race that ‘OK, we’re doing the next one’, so then I would focus on that.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson was watching from the Red Bull garage when a message on his phone alerted him to his F1 debut.

“Because it was just weekend by weekend, there was so much going on you didn’t think about what was actually happening.”

By the time Lawson charged home for 11th in the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, he was fast becoming the talk of the F1 paddock. And that talk went to new levels when he made Q3 (the top 10 stage of qualifying) in Singapore and drove to AlphaTauri’s best Grand Prix result of the season, a ninth-place finish to secure his first F1 points.

What made it more special for Lawson was his family was there to witness it.

“Because you never know how many times you are going to get to drive in Formula 1, we had to get them over for at least one of them. It was very special to have my parents there.”

Another solid 11th in Japan was followed by Lawson’s worst result, a 17th placing in Qatar.

He’s thrust his name onto the F1 stage during his phenomenal rookie stint – with many in the paddock calling for him to have a full-time drive as soon as next season – but for Lawson, who is chasing something bigger, his F1 arrival was positive but also far from perfect.

“I would have liked to have finished on a high in Qatar,” Lawson said.

“The most disappointing part about it is we built up each weekend, getting stronger and stronger, and then we finish off in a disappointing way with a tricky race like that in Qatar.”

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Liam Lawson produced an outstanding performance in Singapore, finishing ninth.

Lawson freely admits it’s tough going back to being the reserve driver – as he will in 2024 – when 20 other drivers are living out his dream on the other side of the pit wall.

Following the US Grand Prix, Lawson will fly from Austin direct to Japan for what will likely be his last event of the season, the final round of the Super Formula Championship, meaning he will not be the reserve driver at the F1 Mexican Grand Prix.

Just eight points behind leader Ritomo Miyata, Lawson remains a live chance to win the championship – which would be a major boost for his full-time F1 ambitions – in a double-header finale at Suzuka.

“Formula 1 has always been the goal, but even as it was getting closer, it still feels quite far away. You don’t really know what it’s all about until you’re in it,” he said. “Now that I’ve experienced it, it’s very, very real.”