Watch from inside the car during Lando Norris' high-speed crash at Las Vegas Grand Prix

British driver Lando Norris escaped serious injuries when his McLaren lost control just before a big braking zone.

Lando Norris has vowed he will be back for the next Formula One race after head-on footage revealed his high-speed crash into a wall at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris’ McLaren support team anxiously enquired about his health immediately after the prang on Sunday night (NZ time).

“Lando, are you OK?,” a team member frantically asked on the radio communications system.

“All good,’’ Norris replied after a sharp intake of breath.

The British driver was taken to hospital but was later discharged with no serious injuries.

"I just bottomed out on the restart, lost the rear and hit the wall," the 24-year-old later said on social media.

Screengrab/Sky Sport An inside view of British driver Lando Norris' high-speed crash at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, 2023.

“Big thanks go to the medical staff for checking me over, and to the team for the work they'll now put in on the car. One week to reset and go again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi."

The crash happened in the third lap of the race, when he lost control of his MCL60 on the straight and clipped the wall at Turn 12, before careening into the run-off area and striking the track barrier.

ANP Track marshalls scurry to help Lando Norris after his crash.

McLaren team chief Andrea Stella blamed the crash on a “bump’’ in the track.

“There’s a bump, and you can see all the cars spark when they go through this bump, and I think the combination of this bump and the cold tyres might have surprised him,” Stella said.

Lando Norris/Instagram Lando Norris (R) was taken to hospital after an accident at the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, but was discharged without any serious injuries.

“Otherwise, we don’t see any issue with the car or of a different nature.”