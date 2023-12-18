F1 champion Max Verstappen hit with 'absurd' $2 million fine for winning too much

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a bizarre near miss during practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will be whacked with a $2.13 million success fee for his utter domination of this year's championship.

The 2023 season marked the third straight championship win for the Dutch driver, who more than doubled the number of points earned by his nearest rival Sergio Perez.

Verstappen won 19 of this year's 22-race schedule. Each win carries at least 25 points, plus a point for the fastest lap of the race.

With every point that is earned, a fee is attached by the FIA for the annual super licence needed to compete in Formula 1.

Verstappen racked up a whopping 575 points – the most points scored by any driver in F1 history – meaning a rough cost of $3662 (€2,100) per point.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet pictured following the final F1 Grand Prix of the season, won by the F1 champion.

There is, however, a caveat.

Verstappen won't be opening his wallet to foot the bill. Instead, his Red Bull Racing team will cover the cost.

"The team pays that, fortunately," Verstappen revealed to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay.

"I do think there should be some normal ratio in that – but you know, things like that get written down, and I don't think anybody expected that there would end up being that many points scored."

Verstappen labelled the cost "absurd" amid a rising number of races on the calendar.

"I don't think it's right that we have to pay so much," he added.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez are celebrated with a parade at Red Bull Racing Factory in Milton Keynes, England.

"It's not the case in other sports either. And there are more and more races."

Fortunately for Red Bull, the super licence fee doesn't affect their heavily scrutinised budget cap.

"I mean, it's a luxury problem to have because we've had to score the points to generate the invoice," said team principal Christian Horner.

"Thankfully, it's outside of the budget cap. But yeah, it's a big cheque to be writing to the FIA."

The FIA will amass a hefty payout from its drivers due to the super licence fees.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez is next on the list with a $1m (€608,900) fee followed by Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton who will owe $880,000 (€501,800).

Across the driver pool, the FIA will pocket $9.45m (€5,396,900) in fees.

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.