Fabian Coulthard makes switch to Team Sydney for 2021 Supercars season

Fabian Coulthard has found a new team after five years with Dick Johnson Racing.

Fabian Coulthard will remain on the Supercars grid next season after securing a role with Team Sydney.

The Kiwi veteran lost his seat as a primary driver with Dick Johnson Racing at the end of the 2020 campaign after helping them to three teams' championships.

But the 38-year-old won’t be lost to Supercars and will drive the Local Legends' No 19 entry for Bathurst winner Jonathon Webb’s Team Sydney, where he has replaced Alex Davison.

“Joining Local Legends Team Sydney is an exciting opportunity for myself, I look forward to representing Local Legends, the city of Sydney and playing my part in the development of their Supercar program,” Coulthard said.

“I have a long-standing relationship with the Webb’s, Jonathon and I have competed against one another since 2003 in various campaigns.

“Jonathon, Geoffrey [Slater] and I have a clear direction for the growth of the team and we are committed for the long haul.”

Coulthard's entry will be boosted by racing benefactor Tony Quinn, who owns Local Legends beef jerky.

The NZ-based UK expat multi-millionaire backed Tekno with his Darrell Lea confectionery brand when the Webb family-owned team ran Shane van Gisbergen from 2013-2015.

Quinn’s Stix liquorice also supported Will Davison’s and Webb’s 2016 Bathurst 1000 victory.

“Fabian and I have worked together in the past winning the inaugural Highlands 101 endurance race, we hope to carry this success with the Local Legends Supercar," Quinn said.

“We’ve got the tools to put on a good show, just need Fab to update his hairstyle.”

Coulthard will make his debut in his new Supercar at the team’s home, Sydney Motorsport Park, for official testing on the weekend of February 13-14.