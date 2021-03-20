Shane van Gisbergen overcomes injury, qualifying woes in record Supercars win

Shane Van Gisbergen starts 17th, is fourth with four laps to go, makes a double overtake into second, and then takes the lead on the last lap. All with a broken collarbone.

New Zealand driver Shane van Gisbergen has broken one of the oldest records in Supercars Championship history with a remarkable win from 17th on the starting grid in the opening race of the Sandown SuperSprint.

Van Gisbergen broke his collarbone two weeks ago and had nine screws inserted into his shoulder.

The victory, claimed in front of the first audience of Victorian fans since the Covid-19 shutdown, was the greatest start-to-finish result at the historic Melbourne circuit.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen drives the Red Bull Holden Commodore to victory at the Sandown SuperSprint on Saturday.

Second place went to Ford's Cam Waters and third went to van Gisbergen's Red Bull teammate, Jamie Whincup.

Before Saturday, Norm Beechey's record of winning from a start of 14th place on the grid in 1956 was the best start-to-finish result.

The result means van Gisbergen has now won all three races of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, and extends his winning streak to four after claiming last year's Bathurst 1000.

It was his 43rd career victory and extends his Championship lead over Chaz Mostert, who started from pole position today.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen overcame starting 17th on the grid and a broken collarbone a fortnight ago to grab a dramatic victory.

Mostert led late in the race but he ran out of steam to finish sixth and is now 60 points behind a still unbeaten van Gisbergen.

The race was a see-saw affair with Mostert and Waters leading for the majority until the fast-finishing van Gisbergen, who pitted later than anyone else to try and finish with fast tyres, flew past everyone over the dying laps to claim the lead on the final lap.

There will be two further races on Saturday.