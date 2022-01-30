F1 star Lewis Hamilton to have say in fate of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race director

Lewis Hamilton could have a decisive role in the fate of Formula One race director Michael Masi as it emerged drivers would discuss the findings of an investigation into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi was heavily criticised for his handling of the controversial season finale, when Hamilton missed out on a record eighth world title after the official allowed a final-lap shootout with Max Verstappen.

Speculation over his future ramped up when Peter Bayer, the new head of F1 at the FIA, the governing body for world motor sport, admitted the Australian could be replaced before the start of the new season in March.

But in a statement issued on Saturday, the FIA insisted that while Masi’s position remained safe for the time being, drivers would be given the chance to air their views when the investigation was completed.

The analysis is set to be announced at an F1 Commission meeting on February 14, with any subsequent results approved at the World Motor Sport Council meeting in Bahrain on March 18.

Hamilton has yet to commit to a return to the sport and is understood to be waiting to see what action the FIA is prepared to take.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton looks dejected in Abu Dhabi after losing the 2021 top driver title to Max Verstappen.

Mercedes have previously denied a “quid pro quo” deal with the FIA agreeing to remove Masi in exchange for dropping their appeal against the result at Yas Marina on December 12.

The governing body said: “at this stage, no decision has been taken on the outcome of the detailed analysis currently under way into the events of the last Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“As previously announced, the findings of this detailed analysis will be presented at the F1 Commission meeting in London, February 14, after an open discussion with all F1 drivers and then finally have to be approved at the World Motorsport Council meeting on March 18 in Bahrain, under the authority of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.”

The FIA began its investigation two weeks ago after a break for Christmas amid exasperation behind the scenes at the length of time it has taken to act.

FIA Race Director Michael Masi walks in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Last week, Bayer, the man charged with conducting the investigation into what happened at Abu Dhabi, admitted Masi could be replaced in an interview with Austrian journalist Gerhard Kuntschick.

“Michael did a super job in many ways. We told him that. But also that there is a possibility there could be a new race director,” he said.