Formula One risks Lewis Hamilton row after crackdown on drivers wearing jewellery

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix

Where: Albert Park circuit, Melbourne. When: Sunday, April 10, 5pm race start (NZT).

Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff

Lewis Hamilton is facing a crackdown on his wearing of jewellery while driving his Formula 1 car.

The race director for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Niels Wittrich, issued a reminder about rules banning body piercing and neck chains that have been in place for years but have not been rigorously enforced.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, an avid wearer of jewellery outside the cockpit, has been photographed sporting a nose stud while behind the wheel of his Mercedes.

That included at both last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi GP and this year’s opener in Bahrain, where it was clearly visible through his open visor.

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) confirmed a nose stud would fall foul of the ban, raising the prospect of Hamilton being forced to remove it.

The rule prohibiting the wearing of jewellery is Article 5 of the third chapter of Appendix L of the governing body’s International Sporting Code (ISC).

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the track ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

The full wording of the rule states: “The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start.”

The FIA first instigated in 2005 what was then described as “an immediate ban on the wearing of jewellery (body piercing and heavy chains) by race and rally competitors”, with the rule later adopted into the ISC.

It was brought in to prevent piercings and chains injuring the driver in the event of a collision, and the FIA said it also applied to the wearing of rings and bracelets.

It said there were “lots of instances” of drivers failing to follow the rule and the reminder was not aimed at anyone in particular.

Anyone found to have breached it at the Australian GP would face a fine.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia.

Wittrich is one of two new F1 race directors, in an alternating arrangement with Eduardo Freitas, following the ousting of Michael Masi in the wake of the controversial climax to last season, which saw Hamilton denied a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton is also braced for more misery in Melbourne after his Mercedes team ruled out any major upgrades this weekend.

Hamilton has already been cast 29 points adrift in the championship race after he finished only 10th at the second round in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago.

Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014 - carrying Hamilton to six titles and winning an unprecedented eight constructors' championships in succession.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Third placed Lewis Hamilton on the podium in Bahrain.

But Hamilton and new British team-mate George Russell have all but written off their aspirations unless Mercedes can radically improve their underperforming car.

Mercedes' season has been derailed by 'porpoising' - the phenomenon seen this year when the car violently bounces on its suspension at high speed.

The problem caught Mercedes completely off guard, and Russell said it is the source of 99 per cent of the team's problems.

It had been suggested that the Silver Arrows would bring a new rear wing and a revised floor to Melbourne for F1's first race Down Under in two years. But it’s understood that no big updates are planned for Sunday's race at Albert Park.

It has been a trying start to the new season for the cream of the British crop, with Lando Norris also struggling at McLaren.

Norris, 22, finished seventh in Saudi Arabia, almost one minute behind winner Max Verstappen.

In February, Norris signed a new four-year deal with McLaren, which is understood to earn him in the region of £20million-a-year.

But Jenson Button - the former McLaren driver and 2009 world champion - recently questioned the logic behind Norris' long-term contract.

However, Norris said: “I see a lot of stories that say I have made the wrong decision, but that is not the case.

“I am happy. I have all the faith in the world that we can still achieve good things in the next few years and if I had to make that decision again, I would still do what I did.

“There were chances to go to other teams. But is it the best thing to be somewhere different for one or two years and then it might be worse? Or is it better to be here and play the long game?

“I have more confidence in the long game and I want to do it with McLaren anyway.

“It is easy for people to question from the outside. You cannot please everyone and not everyone has the facts and knowledge that I do. You just have to live with it.”