Dropped Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin calls sanctions on Russia 'cancel culture'

Nikita Mazepin, who was axed from his Formula 1 team last month, says he and other Russian athletes are victims of “cancel culture”.

F1 team Haas dropped the 23-year-old Mazepin after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He is the son of Russian billionaire oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, who has been described in a European Union sanctions list as “a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin” and has been a major funder of his son’s career.

Mazepin junior criticised the sanctioning of Russian athletes in an interview with the BBC.

“I don’t agree with being in sanctions and I’ve said previously that I intend to fight it,” he told the BBC’s HARDtalk programme.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Mazepin driving the Haas Ferrari during practice ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah in December 2001.

“Perhaps now is not the right time because if you look at the whole situation that’s happening against athletes in the general case, it’s cancel culture against my country.”

Mazepin said that his “only connection to my country’s president is through the sport that I do.”

When asked about coverage of apparent atrocities committed by Russian forces, he told the BBC it was “very painful to watch that on many levels”.

“My feelings, they obviously changed as a human being and as a person that wants to live in a very peaceful world.’’

Mazepin said there were risks over expressing his opinion about the war in Ukraine.

“I see tremendous risks in saying anything at all about this case because I will never satisfy everyone and, therefore. I will keep myself publicly quiet.

“There are risks on all sides. Regardless of what you say or do there is an army of critics waiting to parse every one of my words, every single thing you do. I am 23 years of age and honestly it’s very hard to navigate through this.”

Mazepin finished last in F1’s driver standings last year.