Charles Leclerc takes pole position for Formula One Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco waits in his car in pit lane during qualifying for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Falling temperatures, low sun hampering visibility and lengthy delays from two big accidents ensured a nerve wracking qualifying session for Formula One’s leading drivers.

But in the dying minutes of an eventful afternoon Ferrari’s world championship leader Charles Leclerc kept his cool to pull out a blazing final lap and take his first pole position at Albert Park.

The Monégasque, who secured Ferrari’s first pole position in Melbourne since 2007, will be joined on the front row for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix (5pm NZT) by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion. His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was third quickest.

Leclerc will be hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of Kimi Raikkonen 15 years ago, who last landed a Ferrari pole position at Albert Park. The Finn not only won the Melbourne Grand Prix that year but went on to take the world championship, the last time a Ferrari driver has done so.

Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian hero, had said his aim was to make it into the third qualifying session of the weekend for the first time this season, and he could deliver, pushing his McLaren into seventh position on the grid.

He was, however, three places behind his team-mate Lando Norris, who was fourth fastest, just in front of the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton (fifth) and George Russell (sixth), who will share the third row.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was eighth and Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz a disappointing ninth after he had been at the front of the grid throughout all the previous practice sessions.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car out of pit lane.

Fernando Alonso, the other Alpine driver, looked as if he was going to post a fast lap which could have put him near the front of the grid only to crash in the final session, ensuring he was classified in 10th place.

Leclerc was just one of a number of drivers who had been discomforted by the low sun as the light began to change in the late afternoon, telling his Ferrari pit crew during the second qualifying session that he would need a darker visor for the final session.

But when it mattered most he produced a tremendous flying lap to deny the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Perez to record the 11th pole position of his career.

It is the second of the season for a driver who has matured and looks every inch a serious world title contender now that Ferrari has given him a car capable of running at the front consistently.

“I took quite a bit of risk, especially in turn six ... I am very happy with the lap, especially on a track like this where I have always struggled in the past,” Leclerc said.

“I was working on consistency. I have always struggled with these type of corners, even with the previous lay out. It’s a very tricky track, a very challenging track. It was even harder with the sun, especially in Q2, couldn’t see anything.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during qualifying.

“My first lap in Q2 I took a lot of risks, I had no idea where was the limit of the track. I lost a little bit on the last Q3 lap because it was very difficult to see where I was.”

Verstappen was subdued even though he had taken second spot, saying that he has not felt comfortable all weekend.

“It’s been terrible for me the whole weekend. Not a good balance so far, chasing something, I never felt comfortable. It’s been a big struggle ... it doesn’t give you confidence to push. It’s not been great.”

His Mexican team-mate Perez agreed that the variable conditions had made this qualifying session difficult for even the top men.

“It was tricky. I think the whole qualifying I never really felt which strategy was the best in terms of the tyres.

“I think the biggest thing was the sun, we were playing with the visors quite a lot.”

The 60-minute session over-ran by well over half an hour because of the delays caused by the accidents.

Alonso’s in the final session was relatively straightforward – unlike the first session smash involving the two Canadian drivers, Nicholas Latifi in the Williams and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, who collided when Latifi looked to overtake Stroll who seemed to turn in towards him.

Both drivers blamed each other.

“He just turned into me when I was alongside him,” Latifi, whose Williams sustained major damage, said.

Stroll described the collision as “quite a ridiculous incident.“

Earlier on Saturday, Leclerc and Sainz (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) may have dominated the first two sessions on Friday, but in the lunchtime session on Saturday it was McLaren’s Norris who was to the fore.

The young Englishman posted a time of 1m19.117s, from Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m19.249s, Perez, Red Bull, 1m19.265s and veteran Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 1m19.275s.

It was a nightmare session for the Aston Martin team. Sebastian Vettel could not get laps in on Friday because his engine blew, and when he got out on the track on Saturday he crashed into the wall and put himself out of action.

His team-mate Lance Stroll also was in trouble, running off the track and into the wall, leaving the Aston mechanics with king-size headaches as they looked to try to get at least one car in shape for the qualifying session.

After two races, Leclerc leads the drivers' championship with 45 points, followed by Sainz with 33 and Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, with 25.