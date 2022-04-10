Supercars: Australian Chaz Mostert cruises to win in Melbourne

Australian Chaz Mostert bounced back from a trying Saturday to win the final race at Albert Park on Sunday, as New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen claimed the Larry Perkins Perpetual Trophy.

Australian Chaz Mostert has capitalised on a tyre failure to runaway Supercars championship leader Shane van Gisbergen, of New Zealand, to secure his second win of the Melbourne 400.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United flyer already held a handy break on van Gisbergen with two laps remaining before disaster struck for the defending champion on Sunday.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Larry Perkins presents Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen with the Larry Perkins Trophy.

After blowing a tyre, van Gisbergen was forced into the Albert Park pits allowing Mostert to cruise to his third victory of 2022.

Pole-sitter Will Davison came home second behind Mostert, with Anton De Pasquale third.

Van Gisbergen crossed the line in 20th to finish an otherwise impressive weekend on a low note.

The Red Bull Ampol star (six wins) and Mostert (three) remain this season's only victors after nine races across three rounds.

Mostert's success on his 30th birthday puts some pressure on van Gisbergen's bid for back-to-back titles after his scintillating start to the season.

However, championship leader van Gisbergen had still accrued enough points to secure his first Larry Perkins Perpetual Trophy.

Van Gisbergen secured the trophy by just 12 points over Mostert, with David Reynolds 18 points behind in third. Van Gisbergen leaves Melbourne with a reduced 144-point lead over Anton De Pasquale, with Mostert 18 points in arrears.

Van Gisbergen’s overall victory cause was aided by a retirement for closest rival Reynolds.

"We weren't that competitive on the soft (tyre) for a start but the boys did a fantastic pit-stop and we stuck to our strategy," Mostert said.

"You've got to put Shane under pressure because he obviously had a beast under him, but one little more mistake and it can be all over.

"So grateful the team did such an awesome job and it probably gave us a win.

"We've still got some work to do but overall to get two wins this week is awesome."

Mostert won the opening race of the round on Friday, before van Gisbergen took out both of Saturday's races.

Davison's long wait for his maiden win with Shell V-Power continues.

The Ford veteran's last Supercars victory came back at Bathurst in 2016.

The Supercars will next race on April 30 when the touring car series return to Perth for the first time since 2019.

MELBOURNE 400 RACE FOUR: 1 Chaz Mostert (Holden), 2 Will Davison (Ford), 3 Anton De Pasquale (Ford), 4 Tim Slade (Ford), 5 Brodie Kostecki (Holden).