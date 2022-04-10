Motorsport: Hayden Paddon and John Kennard win Otago Rally - again

Hayden Paddon (pictured) and co-driver John Kennard were back to the winning ways in Dunedin over the weekend.

Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon, co-driver John Kennard and the Hyundai New Zealand Rally team produced a winning performance for the opening round of the New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC) in Dunedin over the weekend.

Paddon and Kennard won the Otago Rally for the sixth consecutive time while they piloted the Hyundai i20 AP4 rally car to win 13 of the rally’s 14 special stages, secure five new stage records and top the standings for the NZRC points table.

The rally also counted as a qualifying round of the 2022 FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship, so the pair scored maximum points there too.

The weekend wasn’t without its challenges for Paddon. A driveshaft issue, and a resultant spin, near the start of the third stage on Saturday morning gave him a nervous moment, but he was able to get the car to the scheduled service at the end of the stage for the team to fix the car.

He went on to win Saturday’s seven special stages by a margin of three minutes and 5.5 seconds from Ben Hunt in second place, despite a delaminating tyre in the day’s final stage.

Paddon and Kennard finished five minutes, 27.1 sec ahead of the second-placed Hunt. While it wasn’t pair’s biggest winning margin at the Otago Rally, Paddon was still pleased with the strong result.

“The driveshaft failure at the start of the third stage on Saturday caused us a nervous moment when it spun the car around, but we got it back to service and the guys were able to fix it up,’' Paddon said.

“Then there was a puncture on the last stage. Very mindful that SS8 was the power stage so tried to nurse it through the stage to minimise the time loss and get those power stage points. We were luckily able to do that.

“Overall, it’s been a good weekend. To get the win was our target. It always puts a bit of pressure on when you’ve only got one target for the weekend. To tick it off and get maximum points for the weekend is perfect, although probably not as plain sailing as we’d have liked.’’

The Hyundai New Zealand Rally team are now preparing for the International Rally of Whangarei taking place 13-15 May.