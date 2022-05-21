Cameron Waters pips championship leader Shane van Gisbergen in Supercars

Cameron Waters got the jump on Shane van Gisbergen and held on for victory in the Winton SuperSprint event in the 2022 Supercars Championship. (FILE PHOTO)

Ford driver Cameron Waters held off championship leader Shane van Gisbergen to win Saturday's Supercars race at the Winton SuperSprint.

The Tickford Racing star, who missed out on a win in controversial circumstances in Perth at the start of the month, jumped pole-sitter van Gisbergen on the starting line and then kept the New Zealander at bay in the dying stages of the 36-lap race.

It's Waters' first win since triumphing in Townsville in July last year.

The success erases painful memories from the last event when the 27-year-old crossed the line first in the second race at the Perth SuperSprint but was bumped to fourth due to a five-second time penalty for an incident with eventual race winner Will Davison.

Van Gisbergen, who threatened to pass Waters on the last turn, was second with Penrite Racing's David Reynolds third.

The result extends Red Bull Ampol Racing star Van Gisbergen's championship lead to 196 points ahead of Ford's Anton De Pasquale, who finished eighth.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen extended his lead in the 2022 Supercars Championship season at Winton Motor Raceway.

Holden's Chaz Mostert, who also had a trip to Western Australia he'd rather forget, finished fourth in a good comeback by the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver. Reynolds' teammate Lee Holdsworth rounded out the top five.

Erebus Motorsport young gun Will Brown started the race with a fantastic jump off the line to move into second, but his day was wrecked by a shocking pit-stop. As Brown drove away from his pit bay, an incorrectly fitted rear tyre fell off his Holden, forcing him to put his car back up on its jacks for another tyre to be put on.

That delay, as well as a subsequent pit-lane penalty meant the 23-year-old finished dead last in 27th.

The Winton SuperSprint wraps up on Sunday with two more 36-lap races.