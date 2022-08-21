Double Sandown delight for Shane van Gisbergen as Kiwi driver extends Supercars lead

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates his victory at Sandown that extended his Supercars championship lead.

Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen has produced a flawless display to win both Supercars races at Sandown Raceway.

After roaring home to victory in race 25, championship leader van Gisbergen made it win No 16 for the season with a comprehensive and exciting drive to topple Saturday's winner Will Davison.

The pair had an even start off the front row with Davison prevailing through the opening corner but van Gisbergen was hot on his heels and maintained a 0.5 second gap.

The top six drivers could only be separated by less than 1.5 seconds through seven laps before third-placed Chaz Mostert pitted first to undercut his rivals.

On lap 18, van Gisbergen followed suit and his team delivered a crisp 3.6-second tyre change as he hit the track marginally ahead of Mostert.

Davison pitted with a 33.6-second margin over a charging van Gisbergen, but the pace of the Red Bull was too much as it surged past Davison down the back straight and into the lead.

The Shell V-Power driver battled with Mostert for second before gaining on van Gisbergen in clean air with two laps to go, but the Kiwi held on for his 70th career win and fifth from his past six starts at Sandown Raceway.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen claimed his 16th race win of the Supercars season at Sandown on Sunday.

“It was pretty cool in those first few laps, what an awesome battle,” van Gisbergen said.

“So stoked for the team as well [with] a double podium. Congrats to Broc and the Red Bull Ampol Racing guys. What an awesome weekend.”

Mostert was pipped late by Broc Feeney who started ninth on the grid, making it a Red Bull Ampol double podium and Feeney's first since Tasmania earlier this year.

Earlier, van Gisbergen prevailed from pole position as he claimed his 15th win of the season just hours after registering his 40th career pole.

The New Zealander increased his imposing series lead with the comfortable victory in the 36-lap Supersprint.

Van Gisbergen was threatened briefly by Mostert and Feeney heading into turn one but came out ahead and never looked back.

One of the last drivers to pit for their compulsory stop, he re-entered the race ahead of all that had pitted, crossing the chequered flag with a 7.3-second margin.

The flying Kiwi has maintained the dominant form that brought him the 2021 title, winning 60% of the races this season.

He will return to New Zealand in the next leg of Supercars as a hot favourite to earns the spoils in his home country.

AT A GLANCE

Supercars race 26 result:

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing)

2. Will Davison (Shell V-Power Racing) +0.461 Five bonus points for fastest lap

3. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +11.804

4. Chaz Mostert (Mobil 1(tm) Optus Racing) +15.263

5. Mark Winterbottom (Irwin Racing +15.409

Supercars championship standings:

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing) 2493 points

2. Cameron Waters (Monster Energy Racing) 1993 points

3. Will Davison (Shell V-Power Racing) 1974 points

4. Anton De Pasqual (Shell V-Power Racing) e 1971 points

5. Chaz Mostert (Mobil 1(tm) Optus Racing) 1764 points