Liam Lawson gets a taste of Formula 1 during Belgium Grand Prix practice session

Liam Lawson participates in the first practice session ahead of the Belgium Grand Prix.

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson has described his first Formula 1 practice as a “crazy experience.”

The 20-year-old Red Bull junior stepped in for Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly during a rain-affected first practice session ahead of the Belgium Grand Prix and got 14 laps out on the famous Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps track.

Lawson was the slowest of the 19 drivers that recorded a time, posting a best lap time of 1 min 52.065 sec, but the Formula 2 driver admitted the car took some getting used to, especially in the wet conditions.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz posted the fastest time of the first practice session with a best lap of 1 min 46.538 sec.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to drive the car around such an iconic track, it’s been a crazy experience,” Lawson said.

“The car was great to drive. The limit is so much further than I was ready for. It took a bit of time to get used to that, but I think I built up the pace steadily on the hards [tyres] and was ready to push on the softs at the end, so it’s a bit of a shame I didn’t get the opportunity to really go for it.”

Lawson is a junior Red Bull driver who races for Carlin in Formula 2. He was handed the opportunity to practice with Alpha Tauri as all 10 Formula 1 teams are permitted to give two sessions to junior drivers during the season.

Lawson said he was grateful for the chance to get behind a F1 car during an official practice session.

“I want to say a big thank you to Scuderia AlphaTauri and Red Bull for giving me this opportunity. It’s been really cool spending the weekend with the team. It’s a crazy step up from F2,” he said.

“There’s so many more people than I’m used to, but having this opportunity is really great for us young drivers so we can understand what it’s like in an F1 team and learn as much as we can. I’ve loved every second of today and am extremely appreciative for this opportunity.”

Lawson also qualified sixth-fastest for the F2 feature race where he will be chasing his third win of 2022.

He currently sits eighth on the F2 championship standings.