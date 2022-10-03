Hayden Paddon's Rally NZ second tier success leaves a big 'what if' question

Kalle Rovanperä wins not only Rally NZ but also the world championship.

It was a case of ‘what if’, for Hayden Paddon at the Rally New Zealand – and a surprise to no one he won the WRC2 category at the weekend.

There wasn’t really much in the way of competition for the experienced 35-year-old, with Poland’s Kajetan Kajetanowicz the best of only a few regular WRC2 drivers who had made the long trip to New Zealand.

Shane van Gisbergen showed tremendous pace in his Skoda, as he does with the wheel of any car he gets behind, but the Supercars champion is still ascending a steep learning curve for this form of motorsport.

Paddon showed at the weekend he was certainly a better driver than Lorenzo Bertelli, who took up a spot in one of the WRC1 M-Sport Ford Pumas, while you could make a strong argument that he was also better than Takamoto Katsuta and Oliver Solberg.

Had Paddon been given a WRC1 car to drive, he may not have been able to match it with rally winner and now world champion Kalle Rovanperä, or possibly Ott Tänak and Sebastien Ogier, but he would have lived with everyone else.

Paddon tried everything he could to get in a Rally1 car this weekend, but Hyundai World Rally Team just weren’t able to provide him with one and his close relationship with Hyundai NZ meant picking up a drive at M-Sport Ford was a non-starter.

WRC Hayden Paddon and John Kennard in action during the Rally New Zealand.

So he found himself in an odd position. Too good for the WRC2 competition, but in a car not fast enough to keep pace with the WRC1 drivers, apart from Bertelli.

“At the end of the day, the opportunities are what they are and I can’t change that,” Paddon said.

“I’d love to be here in one of those cars, particularly on Friday when the stages were fast and flowing and it always felt like we were down on power.

Alan_Lee/Photosport Paddon and Kennard drive in the Auckland City Domain on Thursday.

“The front boys are so quick, I don’t know if we would have challenged them for a win, but maybe we would have been in the top five without any seat time.

“But I’m not going to think about what ifs, this is what we’ve got, so this is what we’re going to make the most of.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Paddon says he hopes Rally NZ will be back on world rally circuit in 2024.

Paddon eventually finished sixth overall, but that was partly down to his ability to avoid the big accidents that Craig Breen, Elfyn Evans, Gus Greensmith and Katsuta suffered.

WRC Promoter, the organisation which runs the World Rally Championship, did do all it could to get Paddon in a top car, but issues with Hyundai being able to produce a vehicle for him in the first year of the new hybrid car era meant it was too problematic.

WRC Promoter had been hoping to get Paddon in a WRC1 car for Rally NZ in 2023, but that was before it was confirmed they won’t be making a trip back here next year, but could return in 2024.

Paddon, who has been the public face of Rally NZ, said he was saddened when he heard that news.

“There’s obviously more to that story than what I know,” Paddon said.

“Naturally I was disappointed, but I hope they do get it back in 2024, otherwise this will have become a waste of time, money, effort and infrastructure.

“Now, we’ve got everything in place, 2024 is still realistic, everything will still be able to cross over, but if we don’t get it back for 2024, it makes this year’s effort very difficult for everyone.”

To organise an event on this scale take a tremendous amount of work and there is the risk that if the WRC stays away from New Zealand for too long that knowledge will be lost, while the public appreciation for the sport will also drop again.

“We need to keep that momentum,” Paddon said.

“Two years is the maximum we can go out, so let’s hope like hell we can get it back for 2024.”