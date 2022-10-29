Liam Lawson's Formula One practice session ends after brakes catch fire in Mexico

NZ's Liam Lawson had to jump out of his Alpha Tauri car when the brakes caught fire in a Formula One practice session in Mexico.

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson had to abandon his Formula One practice drive when his car’s brakes caught fire in Mexico on Saturday morning (NZ time).

Lawson was driving an AlphaTauri car in the practice session ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, but had to pull the car over and climb out before the session was due to end after brakes problems.

“I have no brakes, brakes are completely gone,” Lawson said on his radio communications to the team in the pits early in his session, which ended when he stopped the car and climbed out among smoke and flames, with the practice session being red-flagged as a result.

Moises Castillo/AP AlphaTauri test driver Liam Lawson, of New Zealand, bails out of his smoking car during a practice run of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

Before he was forced to stop, Lawson had recorded the 16th-fastest time and the best of the rookie drivers, ahead of Williams' Logan Sargeant, Mercedes' Nick de Vries, Alpine's Mick Doohan and Haas driver Pietro Fittipaldi.

READ MORE:

* Formula 2: Liam Lawson finishes third in sprint race in Bahrain

* It's drive and thrive for Liam Lawson

* Liam Lawson's big break in Formula One



The 20-year-old got the opportunity in place of Yuki Tsunoda at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, fulfilling AlphaTauri’s quota of giving two practice sessions to a junior driver for the season.

Lawson made his Grand Prix weekend debut earlier in the campaign when he took over Pierre Gasly’s AT03 for the opening practice session at Spa-Francorchamps, having previously tested F1 machinery.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Liam Lawson walks away from his AlphaTauri car in Mexico City.

In a bid to become a Formula One driver, Lawson is currently contesting his second season in the Formula 2 feeder series, with Sprint Race wins in Saudi Arabia, France and Belgium the highlights so far.

He sits seventh in the 2022 championship standings ahead of next month’s Abu Dhabi finale.

He also acts as F1 reserve driver for Red Bull and AlphaTauri, having taken on the role over the summer in place of Juri Vips.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was unhurt in a heavy crash during the practice sessions.

Leclerc lost control at the Esses and spun backwards into the barrier, bringing his session to an end and causing a red flag for barrier repairs.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz topped the first session, while Mercedes' George Russell was quickest in the second.