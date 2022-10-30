Shane van Gisbergen wins fiery crash-marred Gold Coast Supercars Sunday race

Macauley Jones, driver of the #96 Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB, puts out a fire after crashing and is helped by fellow drivers Nick Percat and Broc Feeney during a major incident in Sunday’s Supercars race.

Shane van Gisbergen has extended his record of wins in the 2022 Supercars season with a double crown on the Gold Coast after Sunday's race was halted by a fiery crash early on.

Qualifying fastest then winning the Top Ten Shootout on Sunday, van Gisbergen was made to work by Will Davison off the start then duelled Chaz Mostert midway through the race before looking set to comfortably cross for win number 21 of the season.

But a late safety car forced a sprint to the finish with 12 laps remaining and the dominant Kiwi comfortably cruised home to prevail by 2.1 seconds.

His Sunday triumph added to a milestone weekend for the 33-year-old after he sealed consecutive championship titles with his race win on Saturday.

Starting Sunday on pole, the New Zealander was edged off the start by Will Davison after the Shell V-Power driver passed him by skipping the first chicane.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen salutes victory on the Gold Coast 500 round of the Supercars championship.

The manoeuvre wasn't scrutinised by race officials and Davison led until a fiery crash on lap four triggered a red flag.

James Golding lost control down the back straight heading into the second of two chicanes on the Surfers Paradise circuit and fired into the wall, spinning around.

A flying pack behind had nowhere to go and Macauley Jones veered into Golding before Nick Percat's vehicle also joined the pile-up.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Cars pile into each other during the Gold Coast 500 round race on Sunday.

Broc Feeney and James Courtney attempted in vain to dodge the trouble, ultimately also crashing and needing their cars to be towed.

The front of Jones' vehicle caught fire soon after the incident and was quickly attended to by race officials as the race was stopped.

Eleven cars were involved in the high-speed crash including Golding, Thomas Randle, Courtney, Feeney, Tim Slade, Lee Holdsworth, Jones, Percat, Jack Le Brocq, Mark Winterbottom and Anton De Pasquale.

All drivers were cleared of any injuries.

When racing resumed, van Gisbergen was nose-to-tail on Davison and fired down his inside on lap 11 to re-take the lead.

Mostert decided to pit early and that resulted in he and van Gisbergen engaging in a tight battle at the midway point of the 85 lap race.

But Triple Eight Racing's pitstop strategy worked a treat, even with the late safety car, as SVG registered career win number 75 and his sixth on the Surfers Paradise circuit.

Supercars Race 32 Result:

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Holden)

2. Chaz Mostert (Holden)

3. Will Davison (Ford)

4. David Reynolds (Ford)

5. Brodie Kostecki (Holden)