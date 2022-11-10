Kiwi driver Liam Lawson poised to exit Formula 2 for Japan-based series

Liam Lawson is understood to be making the move to Japan to try to improve his chances of eventually stepping into a Formula 1 car.

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson is set to leave Formula 2 and race in the Japan-based Super Formula series next year.

Lawson, who is currently seventh in the F2 standings with just one round remaining, is understood to be making the move to try to improve his chances of eventually stepping into an F1 car.

Autosport is reporting that the 20-year-old Red Bull protege will join the title-winning Honda outfit Team Mugen in Super Formula.

The Red Bull Academy hasn't been happy with their junior drivers this year as they've failed to challenge for the F2 title.

Red Bull Junior Team boss Helmut Marko has been quoted by German publication Auto Motor und Sport saying that Lawson will combine his season racing in Japan with F1 reserve duties next year.

Mugen is taking over the Red Bull programme from Team Goh in 2023, reviving a partnership that ran from 2017-21 and saw the likes of Pierre Gasly, Dan Ticktum and Pato O'Ward race in Japan.

Spark Sport NZ's Liam Lawson had to jump out of his Alpha Tauri car when the brakes caught fire in a Formula One practice session in Mexico.

Lawson may not be the only current F2 racer to contest Super Formula next year, as Frenchman Theo Pourchaire is in the frame to replace Sacha Fenestraz at Kondo Racing.

Lawson has been driving for Carlin in F2 this year.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson looks on during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico on October 28.

He made his Formula One debut in a free practice session for AlphaTauri at the Belgian Grand Prix in August and made another appearance at the Mexican Grand Prix in October.

He has been a part of the Red Bull junior team since 2019.