Liam Lawson wins Formula Two sprint race to cap off memorable weekend

Young Kiwi driver Liam Lawson earned his fourth victory of the Formula Two season in Abu Dhabi.

Liam Lawson won’t forget the last few days in a hurry.

Days after earning praise from world champion Max Verstappen for his Formula One practice drive with Red Bull ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the young Kiwi driver clinched his fourth Formula Two victory of the season in the UAE.

The 20-year-old from Hastings was in dominant form as he carved out a 7.9sec margin over second-placed Richard Verschoor of Trident to claim a commanding victory in the sprint race at the Yas Marina circuit ahead of Sunday’s (Monday NZT) feature race.

“It was a really good day and I think we made the most of our starting positions,” Carlin deputy team Principal Stephanie Carlin said after Lawson took the chequered flag in a time of 1:11:53.868.

“It was great to see Liam making the progress that he did, and he demonstrated how strong our race pace is.

”He was kind of with everybody at the start, but as the race went on, we saw everyone else drop off and he was able to maintain his tyres and then pull a really considerable gap in the end.

“He was very unchallenged at the flag, so you know that's encouraging for tomorrow to see such strong race pace.”

The impressive win sees Lawson rise from seventh to fourth place in the Formula Two drivers’ standings on 134 points, four behind his Carlin team-mate Logan Sargent.

Brazilian Felipe Drugovich of MP Motorsport lead the way on 247 points, while Frenchman Theo Pourchaire of Art Grand Prix is second on 164 heading into the final feature race of the season.

Lawson’s compatriot Marcus Armstrong finished in 10th place in the sprint in a time of 1:12:11.836 and sits 13th on the standings on 91 points.

While Lawson is out of the running for the drivers’ championship, Carlin could still take out the team trophy for the first time since 2018.

The British outfit is in third place on 272 points, 15 shy of leaders MP Motorsport and nine behind ART Grand Prix. But Carlin have the advantage of being the only team to have both their drivers inside the top 10 on the grid.

American Sargent starts the feature race in sixth, with Lawson in ninth spot. He is set to leave F2 next year and race in the Japan-based Super Formula series.

“The team are really encouraged by the fact we've closed the gap to first and second in the teams’ championship. Obviously, tomorrow the grid will be slightly different and it’s all to play for again,” Carlin said.

“We’ve dropped to third before from second at the last race of the season. It would be nice to do it the other way around and go up to second and nothing’s mathematically not possible at this point, so we’re aiming for absolutely the maximum.”