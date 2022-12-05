Shane Van Gisbergen taking wait-and-see approach regarding his Supercars future

The success of Gen3's introduction will decide three-time champion Shane van Gisbergen's long-term Supercars future.

The Red Bull Ampol star won a record 21 races this year, including his second Bathurst 1000 title with Garth Tander.

The Adelaide 500 did not go to plan for van Gisbergen but he is already eyeing a historic third straight title next year as Commodores are officially retired in favour of Chevrolet Camaros.

Van Gisbergen is clearly the most talented driver on the Supercars grid and has shown his versatility in driving a rally car and in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

READ MORE:

* Chaz Mostert wins at Adelaide 500 as Holden goes 1-2 in Supercars farewell

* Haas driver Kevin Magnussen shocks Formula One with first pole at Brazilian GP

* New Zealand omitted from 2023 Supercars calendar



The 33-year-old has started discussions with Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup about extending his contract but is in no rush to commit beyond next year.

"I want to wait and race the (Gen3) car," van Gisbergen said.

"There's so much talk about what's going to happen and how it's going to be, but I honestly don't know.

"I haven't driven the car since April, it wasn't great then, but they've made a lot of changes, hopefully positive.

"For some reason most of the established guys haven't been allowed to drive it or develop it, which is fine, but it's a big thing to commit to in the future if it's no good.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen has started discussions with Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup about extending his contract but is in no rush to commit beyond next year.

"I really want Gen3 to succeed, I want it to be awesome and I want the racing to be great."

Whincup, who became Red Bull Ampol boss after bringing his legendary Supercars career to an end last year, is determined to re-sign van Gisbergen.

"Shane's got a gig at Triple Eight for as long as he needs or as long as he wants to," Whincup said.

"But we don't employ or contract anybody who doesn't want to be here so we're giving him the opportunity to experience Gen3 to decide which way we're going to go.

"I'm confident in car, Triple Eight has designed the car from the ground up and we're confident it's going to be a good thing."