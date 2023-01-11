FIA president threatens to sanction F1 drivers over political protests

Formula One drivers have been warned by motor racing's president that they could face sanctions if they use the sport's platform for their “private personal agenda”.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, spoke out on Monday after last month's announcement of new rules requiring drivers to obtain permission before displaying political or religious statements.

F1 insiders insist that drivers will not be prevented from making statements or gestures promoting equality or environmental causes - for example Lewis Hamilton wore a rainbow helmet at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and will be free to do so again. The drivers have to seek permission from the motor racing authorities first, however.

Ben Sulayem, speaking to the media at the Dakar Rally, told drivers to concentrate on the sport. He said:

“We are concerned with building bridges. You can use sport for peace reasons ... But one thing we don't want is to have the FIA as a platform for a private personal agenda.

"[It] will divert from the sport. What does the driver do best? Driving. They are so good at it and they make the show, they are the stars. Nobody is stopping them.

Stephanie Lecocq/Getty Images Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has used F1's global platform to raise awareness for a variety of issues.

“There are other platforms to express what they want. Everybody has this and they are most welcome to go through the process of the FIA. If there is anything, you take the permission. If not, if they make any other mistake ... it's very clear what you get.”

The FIA has said its international sporting code has been updated to reflect “the political neutrality of sport as a universal fundamental ethical principle of the Olympic Movement”.

Sebastian Vettel, who retired last year, has highlighted issues from LGBTQ rights to climate change.

Ben Sulayem denied that the FIA was trying to silence drivers but said he wanted to “improve and clean up” the sport.

“The FIA should be neutral,” Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver from the United Arab Emirates, said. “We need the superstars in to make the sport.”

Hamilton wore a T-shirt at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix with the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”, in reference to a black woman in the US who had been shot dead by police.

Insiders say such statements, or directly political ones targeting individuals, will be seen as going too far.

