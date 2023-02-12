Growing up in New Zealand gave me an advantage over my rivals for F1 drives - Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson during a seat fitting in the Red Bull Racing garage in Abu Dhabi in November.

New Zealand’s younger age limit for racing car drivers is a big advantage for aspiring Kiwi motorsport stars, Formula One test driver Liam Lawson says.

The 20-year-old Super Formula Championship driver told host Simon Bridges on the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast that being able to race aged 12 and 13 gave him a big experience advantage over his rivals for F1 drives.

After two years driving in Formula Two, Lawson was reflecting on his rise to the cusp of motorsport’s pinnacle.

Like countless drivers before him, Hastings-born, Pukekohe-raised Lawson began driving as a child in go-karts, with his parents making huge financial sacrifices for him to compete.

When karting became too expensive when he was 12, Lawson’s dad entered him into a speed scholarship programme to race a car for a season.

“Luckily in New Zealand, something we have as an advantage to other countries, we can drive race cars at 12 or 13 years old.”

That younger age limit gives Kiwi drivers as much as three more years in experience over rivals from Australia and Europe.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Liam Lawson talks to Simon Bridges during the recording of the Generally Famous podcast.

With the help of a group of Kiwi sponsors, as a 16-year-old Lawson moved to Europe, where he has since joined Red Bull as a junior pilot in the hope of securing an F1 drive in the next two to three years.

“I'm 20, but really experienced for a 20-year-old in terms of car driving.

“I've done like 10 or 11, maybe 12 seasons, by the end of this year, of car racing, where a lot of guys go into Formula Four at 16 or 17, for example, and they've only done maybe five seasons of car racing.”

For the full interview, which also covers the politics of getting a drive in F1, how the Drive to Survive series has changed the sport and how Lawson handles driving on normal roads

