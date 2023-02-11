Drive to Survive has changed the lives of all drivers around F1 - Liam Lawson

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by OPPO. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

With its footage of glitzy gatherings and beautiful people, Netflix show Drive to Survive has given the world a window onto the activities surrounding Formula One.

But Kiwi motorsport sensation Liam Lawson says he tries to avoid the most glamorous aspects of the F1 lifestyle – because he’s so focused on his driving.

The 20-year-old joined Simon Bridges on his Stuff podcast Generally Famous for a rare long-form chat about life on and off the track.

The pair discussed Drive to Survive’s impact on the sport’s popularity, the incredible physical toll of driving the fastest racing cars in the world - and the big advantage young Kiwi drivers have.

Despite the opportunity for A-list access, Lawson is laser-focused on his plan to become a fulltime F1 driver. He will drive in Japan’s Super Formula Championships this year, after two seasons in Formula Two and some F1 test drives as a Red Bull junior pilot, a role he retains for 2023.

READ MORE:

* Liam Lawson: Kiwi motorsport sensation on the real challenge of driving an F1 car

* Liam Lawson takes Red Bull Formula 1 car for a lap of Bathurst

* Young New Zealand driver Liam Lawson prepared to wait for a chance in F1



“A lot of drivers do take advantage of it, the lifestyle, going out a lot. It's just something I've never really done,” Lawson tells Bridges.

His F1 test drives included a stint in the car of Red Bull’s world champion, Max Verstappen, one of several drivers whose profiles have exploded around the globe as a result of Drive to Survive.

“Because of, especially in the [United] States, Drive to Survive, Formula 1 has exploded in the last couple of years.

“Especially guys like [seven-time champion] Lewis [Hamilton], he’s one of the biggest faces in Formula 1. The second you leave anywhere that's exposed to fans, you just get completely surrounded.”

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Liam Lawson celebrates on the podium after a 2022 Formula Two race in Abu Dhabi.

The Drive to Survive effect was even felt by Lawson – who appeared in the latest season – and his fellow F2 drivers.

“I think I'll be in the next series as well with some of the fun stuff I did, which was quite cool.

“I couldn't even imagine what it's like for some of those [big F1 stars].”

For the full interview, which also covers Lawson’ disappointing first season in karting, the politics of getting a drive in F1 and how he handles driving on normal roads, listen via the audio player above, or click here.

Follow Generally Famous on Apple, Spotify, or any other podcast app, to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.