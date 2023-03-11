Protest lodged after Shane van Gisbergen starts Gen3 Supercars season with Newcastle win

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will defend his crown in a new Gen 3 Chevrolet Camaro.

Two Supercars teams have protested the result of Saturday's season-opening race in Newcastle, alleging the first and second-placed Triple Eight Racing cars used improper driver cooling systems.

Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney from Triple Eight scored a one-two for their team in sweltering conditions on Saturday.

Both made comments post-race about the heat with van Gisbergen apologising for a late arrival to the podium ceremony because he was "cooked".

Motorsport Australia officials met after protests were lodged by Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United regarding the driver cooling systems on van Gisbergen's car 97 and Feeney's car 88.

“A stewards hearing has now concluded, with stewards now deliberating," they said in a statement.

A decision is expected to be handed down on Sunday.

In the build-up to the race, van Gisbergen voiced his discomfort inside the new Gen3 Camaro due to the heat and officials green-lighted further proofing measures in cars for practice and qualifying.

STUFF Shane van Gisbergen

He said he even accelerated with his left foot at times during the race to give it some reprieve off the hot bottom wall of his vehicle.

The reigning Supercars champion opened his 2023 season account in classic style with Feeney finishing 14 seconds behind for maximum points on day one.

After starting sixth on the grid, van Gisbergen punched home Chevrolet's first Australian race win since 1982.

Red Bull's co-triumph marks a dominant run of form, having now won seven of the last eight Supercars races and 13 of the last 16 stretching back to Townsville in July 2022.

Their impeccable season-opening form also remains intact with the Newcastle victory marking their 16th win from the past 18 races to begin the calendar year.

For van Gisbergen, it is his 76th career victory and now joins team principal Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin as the only drivers to win two Newcastle races in the event's four-year history.

Pole-sitter Kostecki will have to wait another round for that elusive maiden triumph, coming home in P5.

Cam Waters rounded out the podium after passing Chaz Mostert late in the race.

It was not the fairytale 400th career start for Tim Slade, who started fourth but experienced a tyre issue during his first pit stop that derailed his afternoon for a 24th-placed finish.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen after his win in Newcastle.

Drivers will wait for the results of Saturday's protest before the action starts again with qualifying and a top-10 shootout, before the second and final 250km race.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro in race one.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen on top of the podium.

On lap 65 van Gisbergen had another seamless pitstop and enjoyed the remainder of the race ahead of Feeney for a Red Bull one-two, Feeney's fourth career podium and van Gisbergen's fifth season-opening win in the last seven years.

Drivers will be back in action on Sunday with qualifying and a top-10 shootout to follow before the second and final 250km race.

SUPERCARS RACE 1

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing)

2. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing)

3. Cam Waters (Monster Energy Racing)

4. Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United)

5. Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport)