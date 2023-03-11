Shane van Gisbergen starts Gen3 Supercars season with Newcastle win

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will defend his crown in a new Gen 3 Chevrolet Camaro.

The 2022 king of Supercars has marked Gen3's 2023 debut in the sport with a blistering win as Shane van Gisbergen returned to the streets of Newcastle in emphatic fashion on Saturday.

Last year's championship winner punched home Chevrolet's first Australian race win since 1982 after starting in sixth before delivering another masterclass to cruise home and open his 2023 account.

The Kiwi juggernaut, whose top-ten shootout time had him 0.04sec off the front row, gained two spots off the start line into fourth and took the lead when pole-sitter Brodie Kostecki pitted on lap 31.

Van Gisbergen had previously passed team-mate Broc Feeney and his quicker stop right after Kostecki kept him ahead, opening up clean air in front and a chance to grow his margin.

That's exactly what the two-time defending champion did.

Kostecki opted for his second compulsory stop on lap 56 in an attempt to gain ground, but for the second time found himself in the thick of cars re-entering the race and all-the-while van Gisbergen's margin continued to grow.

Shane van Gisbergen has started the new season with another win in Newcastle.

On lap 65 van Gisbergen had another seamless pitstop and enjoyed the remainder of the race ahead of Feeney for a Red Bull one-two, Feeney's fourth career podium and van Gisbergen's fifth season-opening win in the last seven years.

Their co-triumph marks a dominant run of form for Red Bull Ampol and Triple Eight Racing, who have now won seven of the last eight Supercars races and 13 of the last 16 stretching back to Townsville in July 2022.

Their impeccable season-opening form also remains intact with the Newcastle victory marking their 16th win from the past 18 races to begin the calendar year.

For van Gisbergen, it is his 76th career victory and now joins team principal Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin as the only drivers to win two Newcastle races in the event's four-year history.

Pole-sitter Kostecki will have to wait another round for that elusive maiden triumph, coming home in P5.

Cam Waters rounded out the podium after passing Chaz Mostert late in the race.

It was not the fairytale 400th career start for Tim Slade, who started fourth but experienced a tyre issue during his first pitstop that derailed his afternoon for a 24th placed finish.

Drivers will be back in action on Sunday with qualifying and a top-10 shootout to follow before the second and final 250km race.

SUPERCARS RACE 1

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing)

2. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing)

3. Cam Waters (Monster Energy Racing)

4. Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United)

5. Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport)