Shane Van Gisbergen frosty after contentious Supercars win in Newcastle

Just hours after having a season-opening victory stripped from his team, Shane van Gisbergen took victory in race two in a controversial beginning to the new Gen3 Supercars season in Newcastle.

Red Bull Ampol Racing stars van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney were sensationally disqualified from their Supercars 1-2 triumph after a protest following Saturday's race.

But van Gisbergen had the final say after overcoming a fifth-placed start and time sensitive racing to pass Chaz Mostert and roar home to career win number 76 in Sunday's race.

The 33-year-old, still noticeably annoyed by the sanction against his team, was tight-lipped and reluctant to speak in his post-race press conference.

"I'll just repeat what I said on track - thanks to my team, our cars were awesome and all our talking was done on the track today," he said.

Sunday's race began with a red flag when Declan Fraser and Macauley Jones made contact from take-off.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen had a controversial first weekend in the new Gen3 Supercars.gen

Mostert had gained first from pole-sitter David Reynolds and led the race upon restarting till the final moments. But then van Gisbergen attacked.

The pair gave a 167,197 strong weekend crowd their money's worth in the dying stages following Mostert's earlier battle with Cam Waters.

And with eight minutes remaining van Gisbergen had his eyes set on the lead and passed Mostert down an inside line on turn nine with contact. Mostert returned serve by bumping the Kiwi a few corners later.

When asked about the bumpy exchanged, van Gisbergen responded with: "Yeah, it happened."

Time expired shortly after his move and the Kiwi crossed the chequered flag for a second career victory in Newcastle, with David Reynolds finishing third.

The New Zealander's win capped a whirlwind 24 hours following his team's disqualification from race one.

Motorsport Australia officials announced the decision on Sunday morning, after convening following protests by rival teams Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United over the driver cooling systems in the Red Bull team's Camaros following Saturday's race.

They upheld the protests, finding the cars were in breach of rule C16.2.1.1, with the driver cooling systems not correctly placed within the car cockpit.

"The Head of Motorsport's clear determination is that the systems in issue do not comply with the rules," the decision read.

Both Red Bull cars had their cooling systems to the right of the driver and packed with dry ice, instead of the passenger side as per the rules.

Their cooling boxes were placed in the correct area for Sunday's action but Red Bull Ampol said they would appeal the findings.

However, van Gisbergen’s refusal to answer questions in the press conference drew criticism from legendary Supercars driver Mark Scaife, who said it was the Kiwi’s responsibility to communicate with fans through the media.

“When you’re the champion, you have an ambassador’s role in this sport,” said Skaike who is part of the commentary team for Supercars.

“And although you might not want to make any more comment, you actually have a duty as a custodian of the sport to say what you need to say about the results and what’s gone on today.

“We’ve been in some pretty tense press conferences over the years when, you know, blokes have been fired in the fence and stuff’s gone on.

“And that’s part of the history and the rivalry and the authenticity of what we do.

“Now, whether he agrees, obviously, he won’t be liking disqualification from yesterday. He’s come in today angry about how it is. But there is a duty of care. There is something about being the champion driver, and the ambassador for the sport.

“If you’re a media person from anywhere in this country, and you want a comment about Supercar racing, the first person you ask is Shane van Gisbergen.

“He has a duty under that scenario, as one of the highest paid, the absolute bloke who’s been the benchmark operator, there’s no one in this industry that in any way, shape or form would ever contend on his driving talent and his incredible talent and his ability is extraordinary.

“But you do off the track, have a duty, and that’s [behaviour] is not right”