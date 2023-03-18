Lewis Hamilton parts ways with New Zealand performance coach Angela Cullen

Angela Cullen had spent the past seven years working with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to New Zealand performance coach Angela Cullen after announcing the end of their working relationship via social media.

The Auckland-born Cullen, a former Black Sticks hockey international, has spent the past seven years working with the Mercedes driver in her role with Finnish personal training company Hinsta Performance.

“For the last seven years [Angela] has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you."

In a post on her own Instagram page, Cullen said she was “so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1 and I know my story will continue”.

“Thanks to the MB [Mercedes-Benz] team, who have been my family for the past 7 years. And @lewishamilton you GOAT !! It’s been such an honour and pleasure to stand alongside you I’m so proud of you and everything you have achieved.”

Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher with a record seven titles and is F1's winningest driver with 103 victories and 103 poles.

He failed to win a race last year for the first time in his F1 career, which began in 2007.

He is currently preparing for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, which is where he last tasted victory in 2021.