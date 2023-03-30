Australian Grand Prix: How F1's rule changes made the racing more exciting

Listen to the full interview with Greg Murphy in the player below.

Formula One’s rule changes are allowing drivers to follow their rivals more closely and leading to more exciting racing, Kiwi motorsport great Greg Murphy says.

As motorsport's pinnacle prepares to return down under for the Australian GP this weekend (Sunday 5pm start NZT), Murphy, a V8 Supercars legend, joined Stuff's The Podium podcast to discuss F1's rule changes.

Murphy says the cost cap of US$145m (NZ$232m) was designed to level F1’s playing field, while it was hoped new car design restrictions would lead to closer racing.

“The air that goes over the top of the (F1) car is disturbed massively at the back of the car.... which if you're following behind in a straight line allows the car behind to have better speed and get a very good slipstream.”

When it comes to cornering, the aerodynamics of F1 cars prior to this year were not as efficient, Murphy says.

“It doesn't create or generate the grip or the aerodynamic downforce effect that Formula One cars are known to perform on.”

Murphy says this means F1 drivers were previously unable to follow their rivals through corners as closely as they would like.

“It limits the overtaking opportunities. So the new regulations, they've changed the philosophy of aerodynamics, to hopefully allow the cars to follow closer, which it seems that has been happening.”

With Red Bull’s defending champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez sitting one and two in the drivers' championship after three rounds, Red Bull had clearly adapted to the changes the fastest, Murphy says.

“F1 is just an endless r&d (research and development) cycle and teams do have very smart people making changes to the cars within the rules to try and find an advantage.”

As to his preference out of F1 or Supercars, the four-time Bathurst winner was loyal to the championship where he made his name.

