V8 Supercars: Shane van Gisbergen third in chaotic Melbourne race

Race two of the Melbourne leg of the 2023 Supercars Championship Series at Albert Park was a chaotic one.

Erebus' Brodie Kostecki has claimed a maiden Supercars win as the second race of the Australian Grand Prix was cut short due to multiple incidents in slippery conditions.

Kostecki was in front when Friday's 15-lap race finished under the safety car after Jack Le Brocq crashed into a wall on lap seven.

The 25-year-old Camaro driver saluted for the first win of his career in bizarre and chaotic circumstances, finishing ahead of James Courtney and two-time reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen – who won the opening race on Thursday.

“I knew the car had the pace, I just knew not to make mistakes,” Kostecki said.

READ MORE:

* V8 Supercars: Shane van Gisbergen wins race one after dramatic spin-out in practice

* Shane Van Gisbergen frosty after contentious Supercars win in Newcastle

* Protest lodged after Shane van Gisbergen starts Gen3 Supercars season with Newcastle win



“It was drizzling a little out there so I just tried to leave a little on the table and keep the lead.

“It's good to tick it off the bucket list but it would've been nice for it to go the full distance and see the race play out.

SKY SPORT Shane van Gisbergen takes big breaths after a high speed crash during practice.

“They called the track being wet pretty early, it worked out in our favour but a bit tough for Will (Brown, who led after overtaking van Gisbergen on the first lap).”

The drama started from the first lap after Ford veteran David Reynolds headed off track into the gravel on turn one, forcing the safety car out.

It was not the only incident on the opening lap, with the engine of Walkinshaw Andretti United's Nick Percat catching fire.

“I'm not sure what happened,” Percat said.

“Got a good start, no contact. I thought I could smell something down the back straight ... I didn't think much of it.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen had a win and a third in the first two races in Melbourne.

“Got to the third last corner and thought, 'Oh my God, I'm on fire'.

“I rolled in with no power. It's been a shocking start, might have to find the black cat and sort it out.”

Qualifying will begin for the third and fourth races of the weekend on Saturday morning.

Race five of the season will get underway at 7.30pm (NZT) on Saturday.

Van Gisbergen made it two-straight victories by claiming the first race of the weekend on Thursday, taking the championship lead to make up for his dramatic and controversial first race in Newcastle when he was disqualified.

SUPERCARS RACE FOUR RESULT

1. Brodie Kostecki (Coca-Cola Racing)

2. James Courtney (Snowy River Racing)

3. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol)

4. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol)

5. Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United)