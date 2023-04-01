Shane van Gisbergen settles for second in another chaotic Supercars race

Two-time defending champion Shane van Gisbergen took second place in race five in Melbourne.

Australian Brodie Kostecki has backed up his maiden Supercars win with a second triumph in as many days, finishing ahead of New Zealand’s two-time defending champion Shane van Gisbergen as chaos again reigned around Albert Park.

The Erebus driver took the chequered flag in a wild 13-lap sprint around the Australian Grand Prix circuit on Saturday.

However, Kostecki will be subject to a post-race investigation as stewards look into an “unsafe release”.

Kostecki's Coca Cola Racing team-mate Will Brown came in third after Bryce Fullwood and Will Davison were given 15-second penalties.

Davison and Fullwood crossed the line second and third, but were classified 11th and 12th after their time penalties were applied.

The 25-year-old Kostecki started from pole and was able to survive some serious carnage in the field, but was unaware he was under investigation when speaking after the race.

“It was a good start, just got a clean jump off the line,” Kostecki said

“I made a pretty bonehead move and she was still quick even though I was missing half the front there.

“It's great to reward the team with finishes like this ... I made a pretty stupid error and almost cost me the race.”

In another dramatic race, a car caught on fire for the second time in as many days.

Ford veteran James Courtney's Mustang was engulfed in flames, with the vision even more dramatic than when Nick Percat's car burst into flames on Friday.

“I saw the flames and I said to the guys 'I could smell something from the left-left corner',” Courtney said.

“I could smell it and I tried to get to the pits.

“Just all the fire stuff to try and save the car.

“I'm not sure what went on, but probably similar to what happened to Nick. It's not good.”

Kiwi Andre Heimgartner of Brad Jones Racing finished in fifth place.

AT A GLANCE

Supercars Melbourne Supersprint race five results:

1. Brodie Kostecki (Coca Cola Racing)

2. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol)

3. Will Brown (Coca Cola Racing)

4. Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United)

5. Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing)