Shane van Gisbergen fourth as young gun Broc Feeney claims second Supercars career win

Shane van Gisbergen of Red Bull Ampol Racing finished fourth in the SuperSprint finale at Albert Park.

Young gun Broc Feeney has claimed the second Supercars win of his burgeoning career after the 13-lap sprint race started under the safety car due to two engine fires at Albert Park.

Feeney, the youngest pole-sitter in Supercars history aged 20, turned his front-row advantage into his first win of the season on Sunday.

The Red Bull Ampol driver finished off his rookie season with a famous win at the Adelaide 500 last December.

Feeney let out “oh yeah, baby!” over the team radio as he took the chequered flag in the fourth and final Supercars race of the Australian Grand Prix round.

The Chevrolet Camaro driver finished in front of Kiwi Andre Heimgartner of Brad Jones Racing in second, while Brodie Kostecki capped off an extraordinary weekend by adding another podium to his victories on Friday and Saturday.

Two-time defending champion Shane van Gisbergen was fourth.

“When I survived the first lap and I was nearly faster than them over the back I was like this is good," Feeney said.

“We certainly made the right strategy.

“What a way to win on grand prix Sunday, I've dreamt of this for a long time.

“I knew we were in a good place, just needed to knuckle down. Bloody awesome.”

The race began with a rolling start following an emergency meeting on Saturday night after two separate fires to the new Gen3 cars.

Ford veteran James Courtney's Mustang was engulfed in flames on Saturday on the opening lap, with the vision even more dramatic than when Nick Percat's car caught fire on Friday.

“As always, the safety of our drivers, team personnel and marshals is paramount to Supercars," Supercars boss Shane Howard said.

“In consultation with the Supercars Commission, Supercars and the Gen3 technical working group will conduct a further review into this weekend's incidents over the coming weeks and in advance of the Perth SuperSprint.”

AT A GLANCE

Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint race four results:

1. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol)

2. Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing)

3. Brodie Kostecki (Coca Cola Racing)

4. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol)

5. Jack Le Brocq (Truck Assist Racing)