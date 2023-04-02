Hayden Paddon claims 10th career Otago Rally win

Hayden Paddon on his way to a 10th career win at Otago in the opening round of the New Zealand Rally Championship.

Reigning champion Hayden Paddon has completed a dominant victory and scored maximum points in the opening round of the New Zealand Rally Championship at Otago.

Paddon, driving his Hyundai New Zealand i20N Rally 2 car, has won every stage to take victory by four minutes and 23 seconds over Paddon Rally Sport team-mate Ari Pettigrew, who completed an impressive second place in his Manukau Auto Centre Holden Barina AP4.

It was the 10th career win at Otago for Paddon.

Ben Hunt was third in the Skoda New Zealand Fabia Rally 2 car and closed the gap on Pettigrew to 22 seconds on Sunday despite feeling under the weather.

Raana Horan (Generator Rental Services Skoda Fabia Rally 2) held off the charging Emma Gilmour (Vantage Citroen C3) on Sunday to edge her for fourth place.

Josh Marston (RDL Holden Barina) and Robbie Stokes (Team Hutchison Ford Fiesta AP4) finish sixth and seventh respectively.