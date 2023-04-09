Liam Lawson claims victory on Super Formula debut in Japan

Foreign drivers haven't always fared well in Japan's Super Formula series, but Liam Lawson hasn't had to look far for the perfect inspiration.

Kiwi motorsport ace Liam Lawson has claimed an impressive victory on Super Formula debut in Japan.

The 21-year-old, who competed in F2 the past two years (ninth in 2021 and third last season) and remains a reserve driver for F1 powerhouse team Red Bull, wasted no time in making a clear statement on Saturday that he remains on track for a shot at the big time.

Having qualified third on the grid at Fuji Speedway, Lawson remained patient early on, then after a safety car restart he stormed to the front, which included passing Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri – the two-time defending series champion – and he was able to cruise to the chequered flag behind another safety car.

With his win, Lawson became the first driver to triumph in their maiden Super Formula start since the series’ incarnation in 1996.

“It’s not really sunk in yet, honestly,” he told Motorsport.com.

“Very happy with the result, but talking about the history, it’s not something I had thought about beforehand.

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Liam Lawson was victorious on Super Formula debut. (File photo)

“The car just came to me, it felt really good. The balance was very even, I could keep pushing and didn’t have too much of an issue.

“This morning [in qualifying] it’s hard to say whether the car was perfect or not, because I was still learning the track. There’s more laptime in the car and now I have more experience I can hopefully be a bit more comfortable tomorrow [for the second race].”

Lawson’s latest feat also kept up an incredible run of debut wins for him, having topped the podium in his first forays in Asian F3, Euroformula Open, the Toyota Racing Series, DTM and F2.