Big show for round seven of NZ Super Sprint Championship at Manfeild

Matakana’s Brock Gilchrist leads the Toyota TR 86 Championship heading into this weekend’s penultimate Super Sprint MotorSport New Zealand round at Manfeild.

A much larger show will return to Manfeild in Manawatū this week for the seventh of eight rounds of the Super Sprint MotorSport New Zealand Championships.

More than 140 cars across six classes will fill the circuit to capacity for the three-day event starting on Friday.

The classes are: the Toyota 86 Championship, GT New Zealand, D1NZ, V8 Utes, GTRNZ and North Island Formula Ford series.

Action starts on Friday morning with practice sessions. Saturday is qualifying and racing for each category, with D1NZ ending the day with the top-24 battle session.

Sunday morning continues with racing and ends with the top-eight D1NZ battle. The afternoon concludes the race schedule before the D1NZ shoot-out to find the round winner.

One of the classes is the return of the V8 Utes.

The leader is Waikato’s Brad Kroef, son of third placed Greg Kroef. Wedged in-between is Waikato’s Phil Ross.

The entry list will include Manfeild local and long-time ute racer Geoff Spencer.

It is the final round of the GT New Zealand championship and two category titles are up for grabs.

Leading the open class is Auckland youngster Marco Giltrap in the Sixt Porsche 991. In second and 32 points behind is the Aedifice Porsche 991 of Mana Malmezac while Luke Manson (Porsche 991) is close behind in third.

Returning to the driver’s seat is Manawatū’s Jono Lester, grandson of former promoter Rob Lester.

Working with the two-car Porsche Aedifice team, Lester will share driving duties with Auckland’s Francois Beziac.

In the GT4 category Auckland’s Jono McFarlane (Mercedes) leads Christchurch’s Nigel Cromie (McLaren 570S) by 50 points. Third is Stephen Harrison (Aston Martin).

Palmerston North’s Brian Green will again be driving with David Rogers in the McLaren 570S.

The largest group of racers, 50, come from the GTRNZ category.

Divided into four classes based on speed, they are split in the middle to create two individual race groups. There will be 19 in the GT1 and GT2 field with 31 in the GT3/GT4 group.

Many in the field are locals such as Cameron Jones (Mazda RX7) and Ross Thurston (Mitsubishi EVO) in the GT1 group, to Nicola Van Rooijen (Mazda RX8) and Greg Browne (Honda) in GT4.

Waiuku’s Kerry Jones leads the top of the standings in his Corvette Tranzam, 47 points ahead of Auckland’s Wayne Conder in a similar Tranzam.

Mt Maunganui’s Todd Murphy is third in his Hyundai SuperTourer.

The penultimate round for the Toyota 86 Championship brings a revived entry list of 17 cars.

Led by Matakana’s Brock Gilchrist, he has a significant 90-point lead over Clay Osborne, who is 86 points clear of third-placed Dion Pitt.

It’s also a return of the D1NZ championship, also in its penultimate round.

Led by defending champion Dan Woolhouse, this weekend will be critical to those in with a chance of the title.

If Woolhouse gets knocked out before the top-eight battle, as happened recently, the floodgates of opportunity open.

After three rounds there are 10 within reach of the top prize.

Traditionally Manfeild rewards those with experience of the track, in particular the final turn, which starts fast and tightens on the exit.

Auckland 18-year-old Dylan Grant heads the North Island Formula Ford series from Blake Dowdall and Mason Potter. With a 35 point spread covering all three, it will make for exciting racing with 302 points up for grabs.

The final race of 12 laps is a double point benefit and will confirm the title winner, which could go to any of the top three.