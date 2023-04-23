Marcus Armstrong committed to IndyCars for the 'long-term'

Rough tactics from a rival cost six-time champion Scott Dixon in the third race of the IndyCar season.

He's only had two races, but Marcus Armstrong is enjoying life as an IndyCar driver so much that he's already planning to commit to the US-based championship for the long-term.

Since making the switch from Formula Two in December after three seasons in the Formula One feeder series, Armstrong has taken to IndyCars like a duck to water.

Indeed, the 22-year-old is the series' leading rookie after 11th and eighth-place finishes in Texas and Long Beach, and was the best of the Kiwi bunch in the latter race having held off Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin (10th) and watched Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Scott Dixon retire with engine trouble.

"It's cool, but obviously we want to be fighting for wins and stuff," Armstrong said of being the fastest-finishing New Zealander in California.

"But the two other Scotts … obviously Dixon had a bit of bad luck, but they are setting the standard very high. It's cool to compete with them."

After such an encouraging start with Chip Ganassi, Armstrong has had to reassess that previously stated goal of securing a Formula One drive. Right now, IndyCar ticks all the right boxes from both a competitive and lifestyle standpoint, and he's determined to make his mark on the series.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Marcus Armstrong has made a solid start to his first IndyCar season with 11th and eighth-place finishes.

"I'm enjoying it here. It's a very competitive environment but it seems like here in America, racing is a lifestyle, it's not a job," noted Armstrong, who has settled in the city of Indianapolis, home of the iconic Indy 500 and where most of the teams and drivers are based.

"That's something I really enjoy about it. I can understand how Scott [Dixon] has managed to keep this motivation for so many years due to the fact it's a very good environment to compete.

"I see this as a long-term project. It's an exciting thing. I'd love to really just focus on IndyCar and try and create something special here in terms of a career."

However, Armstrong was coy on the length of his contract with Chip Ganassi ("I can't say") so may need to prove his worth over the course of a 17-race season in which he'll only be compete in the road and street events if he wants to retain his seat.

Not contesting the challenging oval circuits this year rules out a championship run, but Armstrong still has plenty of goals for the season, including winning his maiden race.

"I think we are going to have a good block of races coming up so we can really knuckle down and get some good results and get some momentum flowing," he said.

"I would love to be on the top step, honestly, at one point this year. But that's what we are working towards and we are trending in the right direction so far."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Marcus Armstrong says there are some subtle differences between IndyCar and Formula Two racing.

Of course, it will take time for Armstrong to adjust to the rigours of IndyCar after spending the past three years in Formula Two.

There are several notable differences between the two racing series – for instance, IndyCar places less importance on saving tyres and more on pushing the limits – though the Christchurch-born driver was not making any excuses and feels well-equipped to compete with the best.

"To be fair, it's similar to F2 in many ways. Obviously there are a few nuances with the car and the tyre and the whole strategic point of view. But ultimately it's still a race car with a steering wheel and two pedals," Armstrong said.

"Probably the way the track evolves [is the main difference], the way that the tyre works with the track surfaces here in America. It's a lot different tarmac to what we have overseas in Europe, so learning how that track grip evolves through the weekend is quite important.

"I'm just trying to drive the car as fast as I can, and with the more experience I get, it's going to help me a lot. Obviously the circuits are different, I haven't driven at a lot of these tracks, so the more I understand that sort of stuff, the more it's going to help me."

Armstrong will attempt to back up his top-10 finish at Long Beach this weekend when the series shifts south for the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, a 17-turn, 3.8-kilometre road course.

Currently 17th on the standings with 43 points (Dixon is sixth with 72, McLaughlin ninth on 68), he would love to add some more to that total at Barber Motorsport Park.

The fact there have been three different race winners already this season (Marcus Ericsson in Florida, Josef Newgarden in Texas, and Kyle Kirkwood at Long Beach) suggests anything is possible.

"It's massively competitive. I wouldn't be surprised to see a lot more race winners this year," Armstrong said.

"That's part of the fun."