'Incredible feeling': Kiwi Mitch Evans seals back-to-back Formula E victories

Mitch Evans on his way to a second successive victory in the all-electric Formula E series in Berlin.

New Zealander Mitch Evans has described the “incredible feeling” after securing back-to-back Formula E victories in Berlin on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Having led home a Kiwi 1-2 with Nick Cassidy in São Paulo, Brazil last month, Evans continued his red-hot form in the all-electric series by winning a chaotic race at the German capital’s old Tempelhof airport.

Evans came back from ninth on the grid to finish ahead of his Jaguar team-mate Sam Bird, the British team’s first-ever Formula E one-two.

READ MORE:

* Mitch Evans claims victory in Kiwi 1-2 Formula E finish in Brazil

* Marcus Armstrong committed to IndyCars for the 'long-term'

* Scott Dixon still upset with IndyCar rival over Long Beach crash



“It’s an incredible feeling to get back-to-back wins, particularly in Formula E where it’s so challenging,” an ecstatic Evans said afterwards.

“I needed a couple of good races and this is exactly what the team delivered today in Berlin. There is still a long way to go this season but the main thing is we’re back in the hunt.”

Home favourite Maximilian Guenther finished third for Maserati for his first points of the season, with polesitter Sebastien Buemi fourth for Envision and Cassidy fifth for Envision Racing.

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein retained the overall lead in the championship standings after starting 15th but finishing sixth in a wild race that had eight different leaders.

The German now has 94 points after seven rounds of the season, 23 ahead of Cassidy, with DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne third on 66. Evans moved up to fourth place on 64 points, after adding another 25 points to his tally.

Berlin hosts a second race, round eight, at the same venue on Sunday.