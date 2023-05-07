Courtney Duncan wins opening race in Spain to top World Championship standings

Courtney Duncan’s season of redemption has gone up a gear, with the Kiwi motocross ace claiming a huge win in the opening race in Spain to go top of the world championship standings.

The 27-year-old Otago rider, who was the three-time defending world champion before having to settle for seventh last year due to a broken collarbone midway through the season, once again showed her love of the circuit in Arroyomolinos.

Having been victorious on each of her previous two visits, Duncan immediately put her rivals on notice during practice, lapping three quarters of a second faster than anyone else, before comfortably doing the business in the afternoon’s race.

Quickly advancing from a cautious third-placed start, she took over the lead before the end of the opening lap, and moving clear of her chasers at the rate of two seconds per lap, she comfortably led by a quarter of a minute at the halfway mark, before cruising home 28 seconds ahead of runner-up Kiara Fontanesi, of Italy.

It was Duncan’s second win of the season, having also triumphed in the first of two races at the previous round in Switzerland.

Supplied/Kawaski Europe Courtney Duncan claimed victory in Spain. (File photo)

And with fellow Kawasaki rider Lotte van Drunen, who had won two of the opening four races of the season, placing seventh, Duncan has now shot ahead of the Dutchwoman on the overall standings, in this third round of six for the season, ahead of the second race in Spain on Sunday night (NZ time).

“Getting pole was a good start to the day because that’s not my strong point,” Duncan admitted.

“I made my way quickly into the lead on the first lap of the race and just rode smart, stayed consistent and pulled a little each lap. I’ve always had good results here so let’s hope that continues tomorrow.

“I’ve been working hard with the team the last few weeks, got some good seat-time, and I’m really happy with the bike. Everything’s trucking along well.”