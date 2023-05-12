The Podium: Hayden Paddon's flying visit home to 'dance' with his car

Listen to Hayden Paddon’s interview with The Podium podcast below:

Rally fans will have the opportunity to watch top Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon “dance” with his car during his whirlwind visit for the International Rally of Whangārei this weekend.

New Zealand’s top rally driver’s quick visit follows second place – better than he was expecting – at last weekend’s Rally Islas Canarias and then jets off for Rally Poland early next week to continue to collect points for the European Rally Championship (ERC).

It’s a busy period, but he’s not complaining, and said it’s a calculated approach to achieve the ultimate goal of finishing top of the championship at the end of the season. It’s been a “near on perfect” start to the ERC, but wanted to come home to be part of the Rally of Whangārei because it’s where he got his first big win, he told The Podium podcast.

Supplied Hayden Paddon, right, and John Kennard finished second at the Rally Islas Canarias last weekend.

“You always remember your first rally win, but it also has some very iconic stages up there, and where Rally New Zealand used to be. The way you dance with the car and the flow of the car is like nowhere else in the world,” he said.

He’s got some top tips for fans to get up close and see the action in Whangārei, the first is to stick around the service park, then go for a “prime spot” for a back country stage.

“In the service park, you can see the cars up close and personal and really see the team aspect of the sport. Then, once you become a proper diehard fan, and you want to go out on the back country adventures and find a prime spectator spot. Particularly in the fast sections, it’s pretty surreal when you get to see the cars in the flesh from the side of the road,” he said.

Although he’s got a busy few weeks, he said the adrenaline helps when behind the wheel, and he’s sure everything will go to plan … but sometimes it doesn’t.

Alan Lee/Photosport Hayden Paddon (NZL) and John Kennard (NZL), racing in Special Stage 14 of Rally New Zealand at Jack's Ridge, Auckland, in October 2022.

“You’ve got to give yourself a few frights otherwise you’re probably not pushing hard enough. It’s part of the territory, but you try to control it and limit it, so it doesn’t happen too much.”

The International Rally of Whangārei spans 18 special stages covering 260km. It is part of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship and is the second round of the 2023 New Zealand Rally Championship.

It starts on Friday and drivers will compete for the Ken Block memorial trophy, recognising the US businessman, action sportsman and top-level rally driver, who died in an accident earlier this year.

