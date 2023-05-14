Alex Palou wins GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis as Kiwis finish down the field

Alex Palou inherited the lead on lap 66, then drove away from the pack to win the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis by 16.8006 seconds over Pato O'Ward on Sunday (NZ time).

It's Palou's first win in 11 career starts at Indy, his first of the season and the first for Chip Ganassi Racing since Marcus Ericsson won the season opener in March. The victory also sent the 2021 IndyCar series champion into the points lead, six ahead of Arrow McLaren's O'Ward, who has been the runner-up three times in five races this season.

Palou has won five times since joining the series in 2020.

“We honestly knew we had a fast car yesterday,” the Spaniard said. “The car has been fast all weekend. I just had to execute.”

Scott Dixon was the best of the Kiwi drivers, finishing sixth, with Marcus Armstrong and Scott McLaughlin – the last-start winner in Alabama – placing 15th and 16th, respectively.

Darron Cummings/AP Alex Palou leads the field on the way to his victory.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, finished third. Pole winner Christian Lundgaard finished fourth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – his second-straight top-five finish on Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Felix Rosenqvist, a team-mate of Palou and Rossi, was fifth, while defending race winner Colton Herta, of Andretti Autosport, wound up ninth.

But nobody could stay with Palou, who passed Lundgaard at the end of the first lap and wound up leading a race-high 52 of 85 laps on a warm, sticky, mostly sunny day.

The race came down to tyre strategy late.

Lundgaard and Palou pitted on opposite ends of lap 60 with Lundgaard going with sticker primaries while Palou went with scuffed tyres. O'Ward, of Mexico, pitted three laps later and took the softer sticker reds.

And when Rossi pitted on lap 65, going with reds, Palou moved to the front of the pack and kept pulling away.

Marcus Ericsson, the defending Indianapolis 500 champ, finished eighth and dropped two spots in the points chase to third, 18 points behind his team-mate Palou.

– Additional reporting Stuff