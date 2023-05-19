Scott Dixon second-fastest at pratice, chasing third successive Indy 500 pole

New Zealand's Scott Dixon leads Alex Palou of Spain through the first turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott Dixon is close to making Indy 500 history.

The New Zealand driver had the second-fastest overall lap in Indianapolis 500 practice on Friday morning (NZ time).

If he wins a sixth Indy pole, Dixon will tie Rick Mears’ career record and become the first driver in race history to hold the No. 1 starting spot in three successive years.

Team-mate and defending winner Marcus Ericsson charged to the top of the speed chart with a lap of 229.607 mph (370kph) on the 2.5-mile oval. Then late in the session, he turned the best no-tow speed of the day at 224.414 (361kph).

Dixon gave the Chip Ganassi Racing team another one-two finish, as the six-time series champ and 2008 race winner went 229.186.

“It was a really good day for the whole Chip Ganassi team,” Ericsson said. "Yesterday we worked a lot on the race cars. We did some changes overnight that I felt were really great. It was a very positive day and hat's off to the Ganassi team."

Darron Cummings/AP Marcus Ericsson of Sweden had the fastest time during practice for the Indianapolis 500.

For Ericsson, it was a significant jump from the previous day's session when he was seventh overall but the slowest driver on Ganassi's four-car team.

The boost could put Ericsson in a stronger position to become the sixth driver in Indy history to record back-to-back wins, the first since four-time winner Helio Castroneves captured his first two in 2001-02.

Another strong showing in Indy also would help Ericsson make the case for a contract extension with one of IndyCar's top teams. He slipped from first to third in points with an eighth-place finish last weekend on Indy's road course.

“We feel strong, we feel better than last year and last year was pretty good,” Ericsson said. “We feel like from what we've seen, we're going to be up there (on the starting grid) but we don't want to underestimate the other teams."

Castroneves was 17th as he attempts to earn a spot on the 33-car starting grid and seek a record-breaking fifth 500 title. Simon Pagenaud, Castroneves' teammate with Meyer Shank Racing, had a more promising day by winding up third on the leaderboard.

Speeds are expected to take another big jump when series officials add extra power to the cars for Saturday’s (NZ time) practice and qualifying weekend. The race is scheduled for May 28.