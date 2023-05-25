Scott Dixon jokes that fellow Kiwi and rival Scott McLaughlin is Australian ahead of Indy500

Kiwi motor racing great Scott Dixon has cheekily joked that his compatriot and IndyCar rival Scott McLaughlin is Australian as he rallies support ahead of his bid for a second Indy500 title.

The six-time IndyCar series champion joined Stuff's The Podium sports podcast ahead of America's most famous motorsport event at The Brickyard early on Monday (NZ time).

Dixon, who claimed his only Indy500 win in 2008, says the racing has changed dramatically since his first race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 20 years ago.

“From when I first started in 2003, to now the style of racing is very different, you used to have to be able to trim out, be aggressive, do a low drag, kind of setup and break away from the pack, which is the racing when we won in 2008,” the 42-year-old said.

“Now, it's a little hard to break away, so it's more about having a car that's good over the long run and able to pull up and pass, cars for when it counts, and then a pretty big and heavy shoot out at the end.”

As for the tradition of 'drinking' a bottle of milk for the winner, Dixon says it's about as gross as it sounds.

“I think most of the time you don't drink too much. It kind of gets poured everywhere and thrown over you and within about 30 minutes you start to stink pretty bad.”

With McLaughlin having been successful since his move to IndyCar, Dixon was unequivocal about which of the Kiwi Scotts that New Zealand motorsport fans should get in behind.

“Forget about (Scott) McLaughlin, I think he's from Australia anyway,” Dixon joked.

He then took a crack at McLaughlin's accent, with the 29-year-old three-time Supercars champion having spent over a decade across the Tasman before moving to the US.

“You listen to him. He sounds like he's from Aussie,” Dixon quipped.

To listen to Scott Dixon’s full interview with The Podium, in which he explains why he wants to move back to New Zealand and tells the story of how he once crashed to avoid ducks, click here or on the player above.