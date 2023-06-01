The Podium: Courtney Duncan rushed home for All Black's farewell after record motocross win

Courtney Duncan celebrated breaking the record for grand prix wins by a female motocross rider by changing her travel plans to make it to All Black Aaron Smith's final home Super Rugby game.

The 27-year-old from Otago joined Stuff's The Podium sports podcast a week after winning a record-breaking 22nd grand prix in France last week.

Duncan went past Italy's Kiara Fontanesi, who she had previously shared the record of 21 career grand prix victories with, after triumphing at Villars sous Écot.

She says the record slipped her mind through the course of this season.

“I knew I was only a few away from it,” Duncan says after some research at the end of the previous season.

“I forgot about it this year. And then it wasn't until the commentator said like I’m one away, and I was like, alright, I gotta finish this off and get the one before I come home.

“It's something that I haven't really thought too much about in the years prior.”

KAWASAKI EUROPE/Supplied Courtney Duncan won the Spain Grand Prix before triumphing in France to claim the record for Grand Prix wins.

After breaking the record, Duncan turned down the chance to spend time in the US so she could rush back to be at the final Super Rugby home game for Highlanders great Smith, who goes by the nickname Nugget.

“I was booked to stay in LA for the week actually, and catch up with some people over there, but it was the Landers’ last home game and probably more so for Nug's last game as well,” Duncan says.

“That is commitment, eh.”

Duncan has developed friendships with Smith and his Highlanders teammates in seven years training alongside them in Dunedin.

“I have kind of a personal connection with quite a lot of them, just sharing the same facility,” she says.

