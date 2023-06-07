Hayden Paddon says rallying faces environmental drive for its survival

He admits it may be heresy to petrol head motorsport fans, but Kiwi rallying star Hayden Paddon says the future of the sport lies in alternative-fuel vehicles.

The 36-year-old World Rally Championship rally winner tells host Simon Bridges on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast the move to electric or hydrogen vehicles is a must.

“It's a debate within the motorsport community because, myself included, we love combustion cars, we love the sound, we love the smell. But our sport has a responsibility to be relevant to the automotive industry.”

The annual budget of about €100 million (NZ$176m) to run a World Rally Championship team means manufacturers have “to sell a lot of cars to justify that investment”, he says.

“What you're racing needs to be relevant to what you're selling ... otherwise the sport simply won't survive.”

“The sport has to evolve and that might not just be electric, it might be hydrogen and it might be a bigger hybrid system, but the sport needs to be more attractive to the manufacturers.”

Paddon is well-placed to comment on the transition to renewable energy vehicles having helped develop the first fully electric rally car, a Hyundai Kona.

While there has been “a bit of backlash”, Paddon says it’s the best car he’s driven.

Tayler Burke/SUPPLIED The dirt flies as Hayden Paddon powers his Hyundai Kona EV during a run at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint.

“I can carry more corner speed than we could even in the World Rally car because the centre of gravity is so low,” he tells Bridges.

“From the outside, it doesn't have the sound sensation that we're used to and that's something that we're trying to improve. It's actually louder for me on the inside [because of the gearboxes].

“In rallying, you do need to hear it coming from a spectator safety perspective.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Paddon discusses how his small town upbringing helped him reach the top, the politics of getting a WRC drive and how two Argentine fans reacted to being struck by him during a rally, use the audio player above or click here.

