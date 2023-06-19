Scott Dixon falls just short in charge to podium in IndyCar race at Road America

Alex Palou wins at Road America, while Scott Dixon is the leading Kiwi

Scott Dixon just missed out on a place on the podium at the IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America on Sunday (Monday NZ time), but says his ‘day will come’ for revenge over his rival Pato O’Ward.

The veteran Kiwi driver finished fourth in Wisconsin, with the race won by his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou from Spain.

Dixon, who started 23rd on the grid, drove an outstanding race as he charged through the field and was pushing O’Ward over the last couple of laps for a spot on the podium, but wasn’t quite able to get past the Chevrolet driver.

The rivalry between Dixon and O’Ward is intense, going back to Long Beach in April when Dixon was shunted into the tyre wall on turn eight by the Mexican while challenging in sixth on lap 20 of 85.

A fuming Dixon said at the time it would be “gloves off” in the future between them, but Dixon wasn’t able to pull off an overtaking manoeuvre at Road America.

Paul Sancya/AP Scott Dixon finished ahead of the other New Zealand drivers in Wisconsin.

However, Dixon said afterwards that the feud is not over.

“That day will come,” Dixon said.

“There’s a time and place for it. We were trying to get close. It is what it is, for the most part we try to race as clean as possible, depending on what it comes down to.”

Scott McLaughlin finished the race in eighth place, while Marcus Armstrong came home 24th.

This is the 250th overall team win for Chip Ganassi Racing and Palou’s title follows victories on May 13 at the Indianapolis road course and on June 4 at Detroit. He has a 74-point lead in the points standings over Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson, the biggest margin anyone has owned in three years.

Paul Sancya/AP Alex Palou has a commanding lead in this year’s IndyCar championship.

“Yeah, we've had really good results so far,” Palou said. “We're good in points so far, but IndyCar, you never know.”

Palou's weekend finished much better than it started. He spun out in a Saturday morning practice, hitting the tyre barrier with the right side of his car.

But after the team worked to rebuild his car later that day, Palou finished third in qualifying to put himself in position for another victory.

Palou is seeking his second IndyCar series title in three years after winning the crown in 2021. Will Power is the defending series champion.

Herta owned the pole position and led most of the way, but a late pit decision caused him to fade down the stretch.

Herta was in front when he went to pit road on the 40th lap, one lap before the rest of the lead group. Herta remained ahead of the competitors who pitted a lap later but had a much more precarious fuel situation.

That enabled Palou to gradually close the gap before finally overtaking him on the 49th of 55 laps on the 4.014-mile, 14-turn course.

Herta continued to fall back in the pack the rest of the way before settling for fifth place. He hasn’t won a race since May 2022 at the Indianapolis road course.

“It's frustrating,” Herta said. “We had the best car.”

Dixon’s fourth-place finish was remarkable considering the way his weekend started.

The six-time IndyCar Series champion was at fault in a crash with Will Power during a Saturday morning practice that severely damaged both their cars. An angry Power got out of his car, exchanged words with Dixon and shoved him in the chest.

Dixon’s car was damaged badly enough that he used an entirely different vehicle for qualifying later Saturday. He ended up qualifying 23rd in the 27-car field but worked his way up near the front of the pack.

The next race in the season is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio on July 3.