'It was awesome': Shane van Gisbergen completes first Nascar laps ahead of series debut

Kiwi racing driver Shane van Gisbergen has had his first taste of stock car racing in the US – and enjoyed every second of it.

The three-time Supercars champion steps out of his comfort zone this weekend when he makes his Nascar Cup series debut in Chicago, Illinois.

Competing for Trackhouse Racing’s “Project 91” programme, van Gisbergen is making a one-off appearance in the first ever Nascar race to be held on a street circuit.

And the 33-year-old, who races for Red Bull Ampol in Supercars, is excited to test his mettle against the best stock car racers in the United States, spending the past week with the Trackhouse team and visiting their workshop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Monday (Tuesday NZT) van Gisbergen finally got the chance to complete his first – and only – practice laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway before the big race in the Windy City, where former Formula One champion Jensen Button will also be making a cameo appearance.

Van Gisbergen described the experience as “awesome” and said the Trackhouse team had helped him get to grips not only with the car but also the different rules.

He said handling his No 91 Camaro stock car was “similar in some ways to what I'm used to, but in other ways completely different”.

“The car, well, the team did a really awesome job getting me comfortable and up to speed. I got all the right feelings in the car, and yeah, it feels comfortable,” van Gisbergen said, after putting his car through its paces.

“It felt cool. I got plenty of laps and tried a few things to get comfortable. Lots of driving style stuff and yeah, I feel a little bit more confident now that I've driven the car for getting on the streets this weekend.”

Trackhouse’s “Project 91” programme is run on a part-time basis and provides star international drivers seeking a new challenge. Two-time Formula One world champion Kimi Räikkönen was its most recent representative.

The temporary street circuit in Chicago goes around the city’s famous Hyde Park before passing along Lake Michigan.

Van Gisbergen is a 78-time race winner in Supercars and the defending champion but currently sits fourth in the drivers’ standings after five rounds, trailing championship leader Brodie Kostecki by some 110 points.

After Sunday’s (Monday NZT) race he will head back across the Pacific to Queensland to prepare for the NTI Townsville 500 race, where he is scheduled to make his 500th career start.

Van Gisbergen won both races in Townsville last year.